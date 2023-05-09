CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dozens of businesses packed into Bank of America Stadium Tuesday for the annual Pride in Businesses Expo.

Around 75 vendors across the Carolinas set up shop to showcase their businesses and take resumes.

Companies included:

Charlotte’s ‘big’ banks

Dentist offices

Law firms

American Airlines

Organizers say the LGBT plus community is a massive part of Charlotte’s economic development and needs to feel welcome.

“It’s really important for us to have this expo and have them highlighted,” said Jessica Milicevic with Carolinas LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “Let people know that these are LGBT businesses who are pushing us forward, who are bringing dollars and jobs into the state, and also these are the corporations who are supporting our community.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

More than 300 people registered for the event.