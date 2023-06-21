CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders of North and South Carolina’s Drag communities are launching a boycott campaign of a longtime Charlotte gay bar.

The Bar at 316 has been in business for more than 30 years on Rensselaer Avenue in the South End-Dilworth area. The local drag performers’ communities are launching the campaign in response to claiming owner Jeff Edwards’ alleged history of aggression and racism, “which has caused repeated harm to Black and brown members of the LGBTQ community.”

The Charlotte Pride organization has the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on its social media profiles.

Additionally, the drag community has instituted a ban on any drag performer/entertainer who accepts a booking or otherwise performs at The Bar at 316. The petition states the boycott will block any performer who collaborates with Edwards and his bar, in any way, from performing at any other venue in either state run by him.

The petition alleges that there are multiple police reports, hundreds of reviews, and firsthand accounts that show Edwards’ “abusive and threatening” pattern of behavior towards LGBTQ people. Part of of states in part:

“This culminated in an incident this past weekend, where our folks are saying enough is enough. On the night of June 17th, 2023, Jeff Edwards again displayed his contempt towards BIPOC members of the LGBTQ+ community. A local drag performer of color was beginning their contracted performance on stage at the Bar at 316 when interrupted by Jeff Edwards. Mr. Edwards aggressively rushed towards the entertainer mid-performance, yelling ‘GET THIS FREAK OFF MY STAGE,’ and ended the show.” Drag communities’ bar boycott

The petition points to several reviews on the bar’s Google account that claim racism by the owner. The aforementioned reaction to the drag performer is mentioned. This review is from six months ago:

“TERRIBLE! TERRIBLE! THE OWNER OF THIS ESTABLISHMENT IS RACISTS!!!! As a black male or female DO NOT!! come to this place! … If you do end up here beware! Your night will end up targeted and humiliated. BBB will be in contact.”

Charlotte Pride made the following statement:

“Charlotte Pride condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, particularly against our drag family, many of whom have long been pillars of our community here in the Queen City.”