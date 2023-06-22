CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A group of performers and LBGTQ organizations have announced a boycott on a Charlotte bar, alleging racism and abuse.

The allegations have been made against The Bar at 316, a longtime LGBTQ establishment in South End that has been around for decades. Beyond incidents involving performers, those who have signed on to the boycott noted online reviews which showed allegations of racism going back more than a year.

The most recent alleged incident involved a performer known as Shelby Savage. In an interview with Queen City News, Savage described an incident that happened this past weekend.

“The owner of 316 came screaming up the stairwell to stop,” said Savage. “He tells me to get off the stage, called me a ‘freak’, he told me I’m not welcomed at this bar. All this was in front of his patrons, his bar staff.”

The performer known as Shelby Savage describes the event that led to the bar boycott.

While this is a singular incident, other performers have reported instances of racism and abuse at the bar, leading to them signing on to the boycott.

“There’s not many people of color that go there (to 316) because they do not feel comfortable going there,” said drag performer Erica Chanel.

The Bar at 316, while a business, resides in a large house on Rensselaer Avenue with multiple floors of bars. On its website, it said of the establishment, “our goal is to create intimate conversation areas to meet with friends as well as provide a relaxed neighborhood bar to have great drinks and listen to good music.”

However, along with the allegations coming from performers, similar allegations have come from online reviews of the establishment.

Organizations such as Charlotte Pride, Equality North Carolina, and The Charlotte LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce have signed onto the boycott, which also would block any other performer currently associated with The Bar at 316 from performing at any other LGBTQ-based venue.

Queen City News spoke with one organization that said the reason for signing onto the boycott was backed up by eyewitness accounts of the incident involving Savage.

The boycott, which has over 200 signatures from performers, organizations, and others, comes at a time when there is a huge spotlight on the LGBTQ community in general.

However, Savage noted this has less to do with LGBTQ pride.

“It would be nice to have another bar that welcomes everybody, that truly welcomes everybody,” said Savage.

Queen City News reached out by email and through social media for a comment or interview with The Bar at 316 over the alleged incidents and their reaction to the boycott. There was no response as of our deadline.