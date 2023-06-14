GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just west of Charlotte, Gaston County is the home to more than 200,000 people – most of whom vote red.

But that hasn’t kept one Mount Holly attorney from embracing his community.

“They really are loving caring people, and that’s why I am here, to make sure that the thing that you hear about the hate and discrimination is a very small minority of the people who live here,” Stephen Hegedus said.

Hegedus, a partner and attorney at Stott, Hollowell, Windham & Stancil, PLLC, has seen Gaston County change over time. The firm has offices in Mount Holly and Gastonia.

When Hegedus first became an attorney in 2014, he had a mission: an inclusivity approach to law that is now a centerpiece on his firm’s website.

“When we first got started, there were people, politicians, different people who would say, ‘Oh, you are part of the law firm that has the LGBT saying on their website.’ There are people out there that are scared of that inclusivity,” Hegedus said.

In 2021, the National Association for Law Placement found less than four percent of lawyers in the U.S. identified as LGBTQ+. Hegedus is part of that minority.

“Just by being here, being different, being who we are as a law firm, as attorneys, it helps build that acceptance,” he said.

It’s an acceptance that he says is being challenged in North Carolina. In April, Republican lawmakers filed a wave of bills aimed at transgender youth and the legality surrounding drag shows.

“There are six to eight laws right now that are coming out that’s targeting trans individuals that really affects people. They are calling in asking, ‘How does this affect me?’” Hegedus said.

He says even more calls came in following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In the months following the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to strike down long-standing abortion protections, there was a growing concern that the rights of same-sex marriage could be next.

“How does this affect my estate planning? What happens if marriage were to go away?” Hegedus said about calls he received.

While he does not believe his marriage, or anyone else’s in the LGBTQ community is at stake, he wants them to know his door is always open. On the firm’s website, Hegedus says he helps with the Mount Holly Rotary Club while playing the saxophone with the Charlotte Pride Band.

“We want to make sure that there are people out there that welcome people all of different backgrounds, sexual identities, and everyone deserves to feel welcome,” he said.