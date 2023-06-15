CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Everyone needs a little push.

For Zach Anderson, a retired rugby athlete, his is Crem Morris-Frazier.

“Crem is really good at what she does,” he said. “Through the year that I have been coming to here, I feel like she has rebuilt my body.”

Crem has built a space where clients can put fitness first and leave everything else at the door.

“They feel like it is just a little bit more approachable, it’s a little bit more comfortable, and they feel like they can just relax,” the owner and founder of Q Fitness and Wellness Crem Morris-Frazier said.

Last year, she opened Q Fitness and Wellness. In her studio, she offers classes, one-on-one training, and nutrition support, not only for the LGBTQ community but their allies.

“I have been in this field for more than 20 years, and I felt like there was not necessarily a space that our LGBTQ+ community could really go to feel like their true self,” Crem said.

It’s an unconditional-type acceptance that Crem says other fitness spaces she has been a part of in the past have lacked.

“I feel like there is a full community,” Anderson said. “There is all different shapes, sizes, ages, colors, everything, personalities. It’s hysterical.”

Now, she has created a community to inspire strength, health, and support.

“When someone lets me know that that’s the reason why they sought us out or that’s how they found us,” Crem said. “To see then smile and that they can take this really deep breath, and feel like this is their space, I mean, that is exactly why we are here.”