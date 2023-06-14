CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For most Americans, finding a place that welcomes you is an afterthought.

Joshua Jernigan, a married gay man in Union County, says that is not the case for him and others in the LGBTQ community.

“There are places where one of us will go and kind of scope it out before we take the family there,” Jernigan said. “You don’t realize all of the things you have to do until you sit down one day and go, ‘Oh wow, I am doing all of this just to go hang out at this place.'”

So, when he does find a business that he feels safe in, he tends to return.

“He was like, ‘We are queer friendly, come, come.’ So, we went, and it was one of the most amazing experiences because we didn’t have to hide who we were,” Jernigan explained.

Inside Mythic Massage, Maks Gomez created an oasis where clients can come in, relax, and just be themselves.

“We say that it is care for everybody and everybody,” Gomez said.

Gomez, a trans man, opened the first and only queer, trans, and disabled-owned massage office in Charlotte.

“It’s one thing to be tolerated. It is one thing to be accepted into different spaces,” Gomez said. “It is entirely different to be affirmed. I like to refer to it as aggressively affirming.”

His tables are wider, his art is loud, and his treatments include caring for patients following gender-reassignment surgeries.

“Just knowing that there is a place that I have provided a place and a culture where people can be disabled; can be fat; can be queer, and not feel like they leave this office needing to change themselves, really means a lot to me,” Gomez said.

“I know that if I want to go get a massage or want to just go hang out for a few minutes, I can just go,” Jernigan said. “He is welcoming to everybody.”