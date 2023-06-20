CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For 17-year-old Sean Radeck, the pool is his happy place.

“I’ve always loved it, and it’s given me something to do,” Sean said. “I know I sound cheesy when I say this, but it’s like a place to call home. I love it.”

Finding an escape to calm yourself is essential for all of us. Maybe even more so for a teenager like Sean on the cusp of adulthood.

“Everything just exits my mind,” Sean said. “All I have to think about is making it across the pool or swimming a couple more laps, and it’s amazing.”

But for roughly three years, he stopped doing what made him the happiest.

“After years of doing something that I love, it was taken away from me because of how I identify,” Sean said.

At 12 years old, Sean came out as transgender.

“Going to the pool, having to wear, you know, a female bathing suit. That really affected me,” Sean said.

Most of it, he says, was because he just felt uncomfortable swimming.

He knew he wanted to present male, but doing so at the pool came with risks.

“I was very scared of getting made fun of by other people… and, you know, getting out as trans in this neighborhood… you know,” Sean said. “I don’t know who lives here. I don’t know the kind of people that live here. So, it was a very scary idea for me.”

Sadly, those fears are backed in reality.

Statistics show trans people like Sean are more likely to be beaten, raped, or killed than cisgender people. They also show something that Sean’s scars are a reminder of, that they’re more likely to harm themselves and be hospitalized for suicide attempts.

“I think I just got to the point where I really was so overwhelmed by existing, and that life seemed to be too much for me,” Sean said.

Ultimately, he couldn’t stay away from the one place that felt like a safe haven. So, he summoned up the courage, went to tryouts, and told his coach the deal — that he was trans, on gender-affirming hormones, but that he wanted to swim.

“So, my coach was like, yeah, absolutely. We can put you on a guy’s team if that makes you more comfortable, and I was like, ‘That absolutely does,'” Sean said. “It was an amazing feeling, um, just to know that I was seen and heard by somebody and that I was where I wanted to be.”

Just like that, Sean made his return to the pool.

But this time, with a tank top chest binder to hide the feminine features he didn’t want the rest of the world to see.

“I think that was the one thing that I was really happy about. Nobody knew that I was trans. Nobody knew that I was different,” Sean said. “That, to me, meant a lot. So I was very happy about that.”

For Sean, his high school doesn’t have a swim team. He says if they did, he’d love to compete and plans to do so in college.

But that’s where things get a little tricky. Here in the Carolinas, nationally and even internationally, the debate of who trans athletes should compete against has been gaining momentum.

The main two questions being raised:

Is it fair?

Is it safe?

North Carolina State Sen. Vickie Sawyer doesn’t think so.

“I want all women to be able to compete on a level playing field,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer is a Republican representing part of Iredell and Mecklenburg counties, a former athlete, and former girls’ softball, volleyball, and basketball coach. She defines her take on the matter as pro-women, not anti-trans.

“Really, I see that they are welcome to play any, um, sport that’s not women,” Sawyer said. “So, whether that’s a co-ed league or a league that’s, you know, men in co-ed, that’s where they should be.”

Sawyer has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ communities for her stance but wants to make it clear.

Reporter: “You don’t hate trans people?” Sawyer: “No. No. Gosh, no. Not at all.” Reporter: “Don’t have anything against them, right?” Sawyer: “No. Gosh no. Not a bit.”

She says her only mission is to protect women when it comes to their opportunities and their safety.

“Athletics at its core is one of the purest forms of competition, and that should be made level based on not only your hormones but also, you know, your ability,” Sawyer explained.

When it comes to hormones and leveling the playing field, though, that’s where it gets more complicated.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender men and women can change things like body mass, bone density, estrogen, and testosterone levels to those similar to cisgender athletes.

We asked Sen. Sawyer if there wasn’t a competitive advantage, from a research and data standpoint, if that would change her opinion.

“So, what I’m going to look at is real world, everyday examples like the Cary women, or like the young woman in Cherokee who got hurt or Riley Gaines, who couldn’t get on the podium because the biological male took her spot,” Sawyer elaborated. “Those are real-world examples… I don’t know that research would change that.”

However, some medical professionals think it should.

“I think science should be brought into it,” said Wesley Thompson, HIV medical director, and physician assistant at Amity Medical Group. “We have enough science going back into the fifties, sixties, seventies, eighties.”

Thompson has been providing gender-affirming hormone care since the late eighties. He says after a trans person has received gender-affirming hormone therapy for two years, the playing field between trans and cisgender athletes would be level across the board.

“There would not be a superiority of a trans woman competing with cis women,” Thompson said. “After that period of time, there’d be no advantage.”

Taking it further, he said a simple blood test could prove that. Giving those athletes the documentation to remove any doubt.

“You could also do serological level showing, here’s my testosterone level, here’s my estrogen level,” Thompson said. “You know (proving) I am equal.”

As for Sean, there is one scenario where he thinks his swimming against others wouldn’t be equal. If the momentum continues, more trans-athletes aren’t allowed to compete against the genders they identify with.

“So, I think if I went against a cisgender girl on my team, I would probably beat them,” Sean said.

He also cautions lawmakers that if they really care about safety, forcing transmen to play with women and transwomen to play with men would cause many of them to be publicly outed because of their appearance.

“That is taking lives, and I don’t know if they realize that yet, but something as simple as not allowing someone to be on a sports team that is completely, and it’s seriously so damaging to someone,” Sean said. “You’re taking away a community for them. You’re taking away friends. You’re taking away something that they loved just because of their gender identity.”

At the end of the day, it’s Sean’s hope that something can be done to include everyone and that more people will at least be willing to consider his point of view.

“It doesn’t take much to talk to a trans person,” Sean said. “You know, I’m here. I’m talking. I’m willing to talk, and I just wish people were more or were more open to having conversations like this.”

In the meantime, Sean, will be in his happy place, the pool.

Shutting out the noise.