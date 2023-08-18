CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Uptown will be a little more colorful this weekend.

The Charlotte Pride Festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20. This is Charlotte’s largest street festival. The parade features local and national performers, musicians, and vendors. The Charlotte Pride Parade is Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All activities are happening rain or shine. Charlotte Pride held its first event in 2001 and 2,000 people showed up then. That number grew to 275,000 in 2022.

Organizers said they’re often asked why pride isn’t in June. They said it comes down to scheduling. There are frequently other large events or festivals through May, June, and July in Uptown.

Organizers also said an August celebration gives them a better time to coordinate with their festival partners.

CHARLOTTE PRIDE FESTIVAL ZONE

Organizers said Charlotte Pride’s two-day cultural festival includes a variety of national, regional, and local entertainers, musicians, bands, and hundreds of participating vendor booths, including art exhibits, local nonprofits, retailers, a food court, and more!

Click here for 2023’s Festival Entertainment Schedule!

2023 Festival & Parade Map (charlottepride.org)

WHEN IS THE FESTIVAL & PARADE?

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

WHERE DOES THE FESTIVAL & PARADE OCCUR?

The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade occurs in Uptown Charlotte

IS CHARLOTTE PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE FREE?

There is no admission or ticket costs to attend the festival and parade. Some portions of the event, like the VIP Experience, or related events/fundraisers may have ticketed entry

There are costs associated with registering a parade entry or festival exhibit space

WHERE CAN I FIND PARKING?

The festival and parade is hosted in Uptown, which has a variety of parking and transit options throughout. You can click here for more info on Uptown parking and here for information on Charlotte’s public transit options

ARE PETS ALLOWED?

Organizers discourage bringing furry friends to Charlotte Pride events as their events are outdoors in the heat. Service animals are always welcome. Charlotte Pride said they’re not liable for the health and safety of any service animals at the festival

WHY DOESN’T PRIDE TAKE PLACE IN JUNE IN CHARLOTTE?

“Great question! There are two answers. The simple answer is scheduling. Several large events already take place Uptown in late May, June, and July, and hosting in August enables us to better plan and coordinate with our partners. The more important answer is that Pride is year-round! There’s never a bad time to celebrate our community!”