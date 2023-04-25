CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just hours after Elon Musk’s Space X Starship exploded this past Thursday, something else disappeared from another one of his companies, many users’ blue checkmarks on Twitter.

It’s just one of the changes that Musk has made at the company since walking in with the kitchen sink, and one that’s prompted our latest Queen City Question, “What’s going on with Twitter?” Let’s start with the checks.

On April 20, 2023, Twitter engineers said around 300,000 previously verified users lost their checkmarks. For the most part, the only users with the blue check now are those who pay for it, or in the cases of those like Lebron James, who has had Musk pay for their status for them.

“What that means is people’s identities were verified and sort of needed to be verified for whatever reason it’ll now just be anybody who pays for it, and you sort of hope you’re talking to whoever they say they are,” said Sara Morrison, a Vox senior reporter that covers tech.

Celebrities like Halle Berry and Beyonce, arguably the most recognizable religious figure in the world, Pope Francis, and major news organizations like FOX News and CNN all became unverified, at least temporarily.

Pope Francis has now been given a grey checkmark signifying a government or multilateral organization. FOX News now has blue check, signifying they’re subscribed to Twitter Blue and CNN has a gold checkmark signifying they’re an official business account through Twitter Verified Organizations.

But that’s not all that’s changed on the social media platform. Some things have already been tinkered with that you may not have noticed. Since Musk took over, analytics such as views on tweets have been added, as well as the ‘For You’ timeline which allows you to see things from accounts you don’t follow.

“That’s not always the people that you’re following it’s the people that Twitter thinks you’ll want to hear from, and I think more and more you’re just going to see people who pay for Twitter Blue in that,” said Morrison.

According to business experts, it’s all part of Musk’s plan to make the platform more profitable. The price for Twitter Blue starts at $8 a month, for organizations, it’s $1,000.

Of course, it comes with perks like longer videos, the ability to edit tweets, and increased visibility. But long term, many believe Musk has bigger changes planned.

“He’s talked about this everything app and that he would like to convert it into, kind of like WeChat, which is a Chinese app that’s not super familiar with America, there’s social media, there’s e-commerce on there,” said Jane King, CEO of LilaMax Media.

Now, the plan to make it ‘the everything app’ is still likely a long way away. The main change users will notice is the lack of blue checkmarks. The biggest concern Queen City News has heard with that is that without the checks how can people know the person who’s tweeting is really ‘who’ they say they are?

According to Twitter execs though, they said they have systems in place to catch impersonator accounts. If you’d like to see a question answered, you can email us at qcquestion@qcnews.com. .