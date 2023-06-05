CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The pause on student loans ends this month on May 30, and there are no extensions this time around.

That was taken off the table when President Biden negotiated a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avoid defaulting on America’s debts. So, what does that mean for the over 43 million people who owe money on their student debt? We cover that in our latest Queen City Question.

WHEN DO PAYMENTS ACTUALLY START?

August 29. That’s the date to mark in your calendar.

According to the language in debt limit legislation, payments will resume 90 days after June 30.

CHECK WHO YOU’RE PAYING

For some borrowers, checking in with your student loan payment providers since March 2020, when then-President Trump first paused payments, is essential.

Since then, some student loan service providers, such as Great Lakes Student Education Loan Services, have merged with other providers or exited the student loan business.

“It’s always important to check your mail, check your correspondence, and if you don’t know who your loan debt servicer is, make sure you reach out and make contact. Those are the people that are going to be looking for payments once payments resume,” said Jeffrey Snyder, CEO and Anchor for the Broadcast Retirement Network.

Knowing who your provider is is vital since missed and late payments can result in fees.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH BIDEN’S STUDENT DEBT FORGIVENESS PLAN?

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. The main issue is whether the president has the authority to forgive that debt without the approval of Congress.

Under the plan, individuals who make less than $120,000 annually or married couples who make less than $240,000 jointly qualify for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.

How Supreme Court Justices could rule is anyone’s guess, so the best advice is to make plans to pay.

“If student loan debt forgiveness passes, great you’re off the hook. If not, you’re going to have to restart your loan. So, it’s best to look at the balance sheet, look at your budget, and go forward accordingly,” Snyder said.

WHAT IF I CAN’T AFFORD MY PAYMENT?

The nation and world went through a pandemic, and many people’s economic situations took a hit. Since student loan payments were paused, your finances may have changed. With all that said, the one thing you can’t do is ignore your payments and pretend like they aren’t there. So, what do you do?

“I think the best course of action if you can’t make your payment, or if you can’t make all your payments. You reach out to those service providers – and try to work with them to make payment. Look at the end of the day, the servicer providers want to receive their payments, and I think they’ll work with people if they can’t afford it today but maybe work out something to afford it tomorrow,” Snyder said.

As always, if you have a Queen City Question you’d like to see answered. Email us at qcquestion@qcnews.com.