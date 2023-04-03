CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every time you get paid Uncle Sam does too.

In fact, according to the IRS in the most recent fiscal year, they brought in roughly $4.9 trillion in tax revenue. More than half of that money came out of our paychecks in the form on individual income taxes.

If you’ve ever looked at your paycheck, you can see what you pay right there where it says, ‘Federal Tax’, it’s usually paired with three other things you’re paying for too, social security, sometimes written as ‘OASDI’, Medicare, and your state tax.

Yeah, the state gets its cut too, 4.75 percent of your taxable income to be exact.

But let’s start at the federal level.

Sure, we know it goes to the government, but where do they spend it?

“70 percent of that money goes to what’s called mandatory spending, Medicare, Medicaid, social security, veteran benefits that get paid out through that 70 percent,” said George Kamel, a personal finance expert with Ramsey Solutions.

Mandatory is exactly what the name implies, the federal government must pay into that. So how is the rest of the money spent? Out of the remaining 30 percent, just five percent goes to paying down our national debt…the other 25 percent goes to ‘discretionary spending.’

How to use the ‘discretionary spending’ is first set out in the president’s budget and then debated in Congress. Generally, over half of that money ends up going toward national defense, and the rest goes to fund programs in areas like transportation, housing, and education.

But speaking of schools…remember that state tax you’re paying too? Over half of North Carolina’s general fund comes from our taxes and most of that money goes to you guessed it …our school system.

“The main expense being education. Education accounts for about three-fifths of total state appropriations and investments in the state,” said Ed McLenaghan, asst. state budget officer for demographic and economic analysis.

Beyond that, the state spends the most on health programs like Medicaid, then public safety, so the next time you see those deductions on your paycheck at least you know what your money is going to pay for.