CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) — It’s been a year and a half since the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act.

As part of it, Mecklenburg County got $215.6 million. In our latest installment of Queen City Question, we asked how much we’ve spent and where and how much is left. To help answer that we sat down with Mecklenburg County District Four Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

Jerrell says that half of the money was given to the county already and they already have projects using that funding.

“Half of that was dropped on the county so far, so we got about 108 million. We had 59 million go out the door so far, we’ll get the other half in this fiscal year,” Jerrell said.

The $59.4 million is broken down into funding for five different goals, behavioral health, and equity; affordable housing and homelessness; workforce and economic development; parks, environment, and infrastructure; and childcare and early childhood development.

Out of the five behavioral health and equity is getting the majority of the funding for programs like Better Vision to Learn, which provides CMS students with access to free vision care.

“It’s a focus again that there’s an intentionality around because of the impact that covid has had on the community not just from a health perspective, but also an economic perspective and then the way those intersect with our mental health,” Jerrell said.

Another area that’s seen a lot of initial funding is housing and homelessness. The county approved roughly $10.5 million in funding to purchase a hotel and turn it into affordable housing for older homeless adults.

So what about the roughly $156 million remaining in ARCA funding? Jerrell says it’s up for grabs, but organizations need to apply.

“We’re not knocking on your door now. You have to get in the game and there is paperwork obviously anytime you’re dealing with government dollars there’s paperwork,” Jerrell said.

To qualify a proposal must align with one of the five goals, be a minimum request of $250,000 and satisfy county and US treasury requirements. Although that may sound imposing Jerrell encourages grassroots non-profits to apply because he believes they’re better tooled to reach the people that need the money the most.

“They go into spaces and places that we just can’t go. They’re experts there, but they reach the people that we need to reach,” Jerrell said. “Once we make that connection we’re able to provide the additional resources and support to really change the quality of life for those folks.”

The next round of applications for funding is set to open this fall. Jerrell encourages people to stay tuned to the county website for details on that.

To have your Queen City Question answered, email them to qcquestion@qcnews.com or ask Julian on Twitter @JulianSadurTV .