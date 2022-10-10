CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights to our busiest roadways.

The City of Charlotte has a program called ‘Vision Zero’ which aims to reduce traffic-related deaths and severe accidents.

Our viewers wanted to know specifically what was being done about the lighting on Billy Graham Pkwy. and WT Harris Blvd. Last year under the Vision Zero project, lights were added to Billy Graham Pkwy. and designs have been funded for lighting on WT Harris.

But according to Angela Berry, the project manager, the work is in jeopardy of going dark altogether.

“It’s either sort of an all-or-nothing kind of thing. So you either pass the bonds and we can implement projects from those bonds or we see what we can scrape together from what we currently have,” said Berry.

The money to keep funding adding lighting to Charlotte’s roadways is tied to a bond up for a vote in this year’s election. Voting for it authorizes the city to borrow the money, a move that wouldn’t impact residents’ taxes.

So if Charlotteans want to work to continue, Berry says they’ll need to make it known in November.

“They need to go out and vote, it’s really just that simple,” Berry said.

