CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Credit card debt is at an all-time high. Depending on who you ask American’s credit card debt is either at or close to 1 trillion dollars. Interest rates on new cards are at 24%, the highest they’ve ever been. So how did we get here? Well, in part, inflation is to blame, with everyday items costing more.

“If you look at what’s going on, the wage increases haven’t kept up with the price increases. So, if we just spend at the same level, then we have to borrow,” said Dr. Louis Pantuosco, an economics professor at Winthrop University.

As far as inflation, the good news is for the first time in over 15 months the Federal Reserve isn’t raising interest rates. So in our latest Queen City Question, we’re looking at what effect that will have on credit card rates and what those with high balances should do.

How Rates Are Set

Let’s start with the rates. Banks use the Fed’s rate to then set their prime rates, which are the rates they give their most credit-worthy customers. The annual percentage rates or APR they put on their cards are much higher. Usually, the APR on their credit cards are usually about 12 percent higher than the prime rate, but recently they’ve moved up to about 15 percent higher. In part because they know Americans will keep using them. However, there are other factors at play.

“You have to look at things like, you know, risk factors. So, the banks are worried a little bit more about delinquencies,” said Dr. Pantuosco. “You have to look at the fact that the banks have to pay a little bit more for their money than they used to.”

What To Do If You Can’t Make Your Payments

Because banks are so worried about delinquencies, here’s the catch, if you really can’t make your payments. Your best bet is to call the credit card companies up and tell them what can pay. Rather than waiting for them send you to a debt collector or you contacting a debt relief program to negotiate for you.

“It’s better for you to do that before you get somebody else involved too because once you get somebody else involved, they get a cut. If you just call them up and hopefully they’ll be sympathetic and you say, look, I can only make this payment now,” said Dr. Pantuosco.

Don’t Wait To Pay Your Rate

Lastly, if you can afford to pay down your debt on your cards now, do so. Because experts say the Federal Reserve could raise rates again.

The good news is, if you need some extra income the job market is still red hot and there are plenty of work-from-home jobs available.

“If you do have some extra expenses, and you’re like, oh, I’m a hundred dollars short, or a couple hundred dollars short a month, then I feel like there’s opportunities out there for ambitious people. All you really need is a computer and some computer skills, and you could typically make a few hundred dollars a month extra and you don’t even have to leave your house,” said Dr. Pantuosco.

To put it into perspective just how much credit card debt could impact you if you let it pile up. Right now the average American household has about $10,000 in credit card debt. But let’s say you have half of that, just $5,000. Taking the average new card APR of 24 percent. If you just made your monthly minimum payment it would take you over four and a half years to pay that off.

As always if you have a question you’d like to see answered, you can email it to us at qcquestion@qcnews.com.