CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some, a trip to the airport is already stressful enough, but things can get even more hectic when the parking lot you want to park in is completely booked.

So, in our latest Queen City Question, we’re asking why is it that at Charlotte Douglas International Airport some parking lots are reservation only, while others are open.

So why are there times when some lots are reservation only?

According to a spokesperson for the airport that happens when all the drive-up spaces are full, but customers who booked online can still get access. It’s a program the airport rolled out in November of 2020 for pretty much two main reasons. One, it makes the experience touch free. And two, it guarantees that you can get a spot where you want as long as you book early enough. But talking to people parking at the airport not many know about it.

The process is simple.

First, you go online and put in when you’d like to park, then you’re given options of what’s available at that time. Once you pay, you’ll get an email with a QR code that you then scan at the gate at the time of your reservation.

“It’s easy cause I know that I can park here in either one of these covered parking spots,” said Kat Miller, who only uses online parking when she flies.

The real savings come when you book way in advance. So when you book your flight, book your parking too. You could save up to 60%.

If you have a question you’d like to see answered. Email qcquestion@qcnews.com