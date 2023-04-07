Our local 2023 Remarkable Woman and founder of Nita’s Silent Hands Starr Clinton joined Queen City News Now to talk about her contest win and what it means for her organization.

Starr was born and raised in Gastonia. Her mother is deaf, and over time, she ended up taking on the role of translator. But she always wondered why it was so hard for people to communicate with her mom, so Starr took action.

She founded Nita’s Silent Hands. “Nita” is taken from her mother’s and grandmother’s name, who always inspired and encouraged her to follow her passion.

Through Nita’s Silent Hands, Starr teaches American Sign Language to anyone wanting to learn.