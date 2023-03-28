CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In December, Queen City News and its parent company Nexstar launched a campaign to feature remarkable women in our area throughout this month.

We asked you to tell us about the remarkable women in your life, and you answered!

Narria Philpott is one of this year’s nominees.

In 2022, Narria opened Transenergy CDL Academy in Gastonia, the first woman-minority-owned school of its kind in the Greater Charlotte area. Narria understood just how important truck drivers are to the U.S. economy. Without them, many of us wouldn’t be able to receive things we need or go about our daily lives.

There’s currently a shortage of about 80,000 drivers, and Narria is trying to change that. But to her, it’s more than just putting more people behind the wheel.

Narria’s students say two words sum up what they admire most about her—patient and encouraging.

Sophie Palong is one of those students. She moved to the United States 22 years ago and was fascinated by the big rigs, thinking how she’d love to drive them one day.

“At first, when I first enrolled in the school, I’m very doubtful, where I doubt myself and can’t make it,” Palong recalled. “But she always encouraged me. Sophie, you can do it!”

Student Rodney Mack trained for three months for his commercial driver’s license. He explains how, sometimes, it could get tough.

“She gave me a lot of motivation to… that I could do this,” said Mack. “Sometimes I have meltdowns and stuff, but she pulled me to the side and tell me I could do it.”

Students at the Transenergy CDL Academy have come from all walks of life. From 18-year-olds to single moms to people who are homeless, Narria’s seen it all, and everyone is welcome.

“There are some people that have felonies,” Narria explained. “A lot of felons don’t know that this is a second opportunity industry. If you’re able to get your permit and your medical card, you can get your CDL license.”

Narria was a young single mother giving birth to her son when she was 16. But she still went to college and stayed on track.

“I did not become a statistic,” she said. “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

According to her family, Narria always seemed destined to start her own business. But it wasn’t just her ambition that they noticed. From the time she was a child, she always wanted to help people. Narria’s grandmother Gwendolyn Rice saw it first-hand.

“If she can help you, she’s going to do it,” Rice said. “She’s helping people who other people may have turned down.”

Narria’s husband Shane has been there since Transenergy was just a dream. By the end of their training, students have told him it’s more than just a class.

“I’ve had people come up to me and say the reason I chose Narria is because she makes it feel like a family,” he explained.

It may feel like a family inside the classroom, but Narria says she also understands that her students have a life outside the classroom. She says she’s always willing to work with everyone’s individual situation, even if it falls outside of the normal schedule.

The remarkable acts don’t stop there.

Narria runs a year-round donation drive, helping homeless people in the Gastonia area. Her school also participates in the truck convoy at Charlotte Motor Speedway to raise money for Special Olympics.

For more information on her trucking school, visit the website.

transenergycdlacademy.com