GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Back in December, Queen City News and its parent company Nexstar launched a campaign to feature remarkable women in our area throughout this month. We asked you to tell us about the remarkable women in your life, and you answered!

Chances are, you either know a deaf person, have encountered a deaf person, or have just seen someone do sign language in general. Starr Clinton grew up doing it, and now, she works to mend the gap between the hearing and deaf community.

Starr was born and raised in Gastonia. Her mother is deaf, and over time, she ended up taking on the role of translator. But she always wondered why it was so hard for people to communicate with her mom, so Starr took action.

She founded Nita’s Silent Hands. “Nita” is taken from her mother’s and grandmother’s name, who always inspired and encouraged her to follow her passion.

Through Nita’s Silent Hands, Starr teaches American sign language to anyone wanting to learn.

Don Floyd, one of the class participants, felt he had to learn sign language when he started working with someone who is deaf.

“There was a gentleman there who was hearing impaired and used sign language, and nobody understood him,” Floyd explains. “It was sad… so we had to write. We were able to communicate but I felt like it would be a good thing to communicate with someone where they are.”

Serving as President of Nita’s Silent Hands is Dawn Johnson. Dawn has a visual impairment and understands how important Starr’s work is for the community.

“Me having a disability myself, it’s important to feel valued. It is important to feel like somebody is there to make sure you have the resources you need,” Dawn said.

Starr explains the importance of having an interpreter to relay important information at places like doctors’ offices and work meetings.

“An interpreter needs to be there to relay that message,” she said, “not thinking they can read your lips or just writing something down, because our English versus ASL grammar is totally different.”

Leading Nita’s Silent Hands isn’t Starr’s only job. She’s a wife, and mother, and serves as a mobile notary to local attorneys. Friends like Dontavious Lloyd-Harris talk about how Starr truly lives up to her name — that she is a light to all those around her.

“She’s humble… very humble,” remarks Lloyd-Harris. “In talking to her, she’s so humble, you have to really get in to know these things, like her willingness to help others in whatever it is they’re doing. She believes in you.”

Nita’s Silent Hands holds several events throughout the year for the deaf community, including a prom, book bag drive, and “Deaf Day” at the All-American Fair in Gastonia. To donate or volunteer, visit their website at nsilenthands.com.