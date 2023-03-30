CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Back in December, Queen City News and its parent company Nexstar launched a campaign to feature remarkable women in our area throughout this month.

We asked you to tell us about the remarkable women in your life, and you answered!

On Thursday, March 30, we announced our winner: Starr Clinton.

Starr was awarded a $1,000 donation to her non-profit, Nitas Silent Hands.

She’ll travel to Los Angeles to meet and celebrate with all of the local winners from across the country. The national Nexstar Remarkable Women winner will be announced there.

We will bring you more on that during April; stay tuned.

Good luck Starr!