FOX 46 Charlotte WJZY and My 12 WMYT viewers must rescan their TV on September 11, 2019, to continue to watch using an over-the-air antenna.

Don’t worry, it is simple. Just grab your TV remote, and press the Menu button. Go to the Channel or Antenna Menu and select Auto-Tune or Rescan. Your TV will do the rest. If you rescanned your TV prior to September 11, 2019, you will need to rescan it again.

If you watch via cable or satellite, there’s no need to do anything. For questions or more help call 704-944-3490 or email engineering@qcnews.com.

Thank you for watching FOX 46 Charlotte and My 12!