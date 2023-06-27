As incredibly convenient as shopping on Amazon is, there is one thing that makes it even better: having an Amazon Prime Membership.

Besides getting faster, free shipping on eligible items, such as air fryers and robotic vacuums, a Prime Membership entitles you to streaming, storage and supplemental membership benefits as well. For example, how would you like a free year of GrubHub? Most important, however, without an Amazon Prime membership, you cannot take part in Prime Day 2023, which takes place on July 11 and 12. And now is a good time to sign up because you can already start saving on early Prime Day deals.

Shop this article: Eufy by Anker, Amazon Fire TV and Cricut EasyPress 2

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon knows how important it is to have loyal customers. So the company makes it super easy to subscribe. In fact, if you haven’t been a member in the past 12 months, you are entitled to a free 30-day trial. The only stipulation is you have to have a current, valid credit card or a Venmo account linked to your Amazon account.

If you can meet that requirement, to sign up, simply go to Amazon Prime, select “Start your free trial” and follow any on-screen prompts that may appear. It’s that easy to have access to all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership for the next 30 days. At the end of your 30 days, if you do not cancel, you will be automatically upgraded to a paid membership plan. Regular membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (if you pay in advance for 12 months). A Prime Student account costs just $7.49 per month or $69 per year (if you pay in advance for 12 months) for eligible students. And a Prime Access account is available for $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients.

How to manage your Amazon Prime account

To have the most control over your Prime membership, it is important to learn how to manage your account. Here are the key things you’ll want to know how to do.

Share your Amazon Prime benefits: If you want to share your benefits with other household members, go to Prime Central, select “Manage Your Household” and enter the name and email address of the person you wish to share your benefits with. The only caveat is you must share wallets in order to share Prime benefits.

Enable the “Buy Now” feature: “Buy Now” is a one-click option that expedites the ordering process. In your “Purchase Preference,” select an address and a shipping method and enable the “1-Click” buying option.

Exchange a gift membership: If someone gives you a Prime membership when you already have one, you can exchange it for an Amazon gift card. Simply select “Already a Prime member?” when you get your notification email, then select “Get your Amazon.com Gift Card.”

Pause your Amazon Prime membership: If, for any reason, you need to temporarily disable your Prime account, you can press pause. While paused, your billing will be paused and you will temporarily lose all of your membership benefits. The good news is they pick up exactly where they left off as soon as you unpause. Unfortunately, any subscriptions that are tied to your Amazon Prime membership will end when your membership billing is paused.

End your Amazon Prime membership: You can cancel your Prime membership at any time by visiting Prime Central and clicking on the “Manage Membership” box at the top of the page.

Products already on sale leading up to Prime Day

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you sign up right now, you get immediate access to deep discounts on a variety of products, such as these favorites:

Eufy by Anker 12% OFF

This model is approved by BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel. It has smart dynamic navigation and intelligent BoostIQ technology that gives you a burst of power when needed to get the best clean on any surface. When finished, you can check out where the Eufy went to make sure it covered all areas of your home.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 31% OFF

Amazon’s Fire TV gives you a lot of value for a low price. You get 4K Ultra HD, built-in Alexa, access to over 1 million programs and more. The TV has four HDMI inputs to connect all of your auxiliaries, such as games, audio equipment and more.

Sold by Amazon

Cricut EasyPress 2 31% OFF

If you are a crafter, this will be a welcomed addition to your gear. It’s a pro-level heat press that has an adjustable temperature with a 400-degree peak. The ceramic-coated surface heats up in under two minutes and can handle intricate designs. This model has an insulated base with an auto-off feature for additional safety.

Sold by Amazon

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

Drying and styling hair on a regular basis can cause damage. This ionic hair dryer forms a protective film that not only helps keep your hair safe, but it adds shine, too. The impressive power can dry your hair in roughly five minutes, while the temperature-control technology evenly distributes heat for enviable results.

Sold by Amazon

Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 68% OFF

If you need some nose and ear hair trimmed, this ultra-quiet model is a solid option. It’s a safe and comfortable way to neaten up your appearance. The dual-edged blades cut without pulling while the protective shield keeps you from receiving nicks and cuts. The waterproof design simplifies cleaning and lets you trim in the shower.

Sold by Amazon

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.