The best St. Patrick’s Day outfits to avoid getting pinched

Getting accused of having no holiday spirit isn’t the worst thing in the world, but you can come off like a drag to friends, family and co-workers if you don’t at least try. Wearing green is practically a must on St. Patrick’s Day, especially if you want to avoid getting a nasty — albeit playful — pinch from those in disapproval of your lack of cheer.

In this article: Viishow Women’s Short-Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress, Korsis Women’s Summer Casual T-shirt Dress and Milano Moda Men’s Long-Sleeve Dress Shirt.

What to wear on St. Patrick’s Day

What you wear on St. Patrick’s Day depends entirely on where you’ll be and what you’ll be doing. For those who want to keep things casual and hit the local bar with friends, a simple outfit consisting of jeans, a T-shirt or a sweater is acceptable, while women can opt for a T-shirt dress or a crop top if the weather is mild. However, if you want a more sophisticated look, a button-up shirt and a trench or pea coat are excellent choices and will keep you warm if you’ll spend a lot of time outdoors.

Best St. Patrick’s Day outfits

Viishow Women’s Short-Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is made from a blend of soft fabrics and offers plenty of stretch for a comfortable fit. It has a round neck, short sleeves, two side pockets and an elastic waist. It’s available in three greens perfect for St. Patrick’s Day: army green, green osmunda and green/white lily.

Sold by Amazon

Korsis Women’s Summer Casual T-shirt Dress

If you plan to spend this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day in one of the warmer parts of the country, this T-shirt dress is excellent as it’s cut just above the knees and will let you stay cool. It’s available in 34 colors, but we recommend the army green dress as the best choice to avoid getting pinched.

Sold by Amazon

Milano Moda Men’s Long-Sleeve Dress Shirt

If your office has an entire day dedicated to a St. Patrick’s Day theme, you’ll want a dress shirt like this one to look stylish among your peers. It’s made from a blend of cotton and polyester for a comfortable feel, comes in a flashy apple green color and includes a matching handkerchief and tie.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie

There’s nothing wrong with going for a casual look, especially if you’re just going to the local pub with friends. That’s when this hoodie can come in handy, thanks to its brushed-back fleece for a comfortable feel and the fact that it’s available in three colors appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day: vivid, oil and gorge green.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Mippo Long-Sleeve Crop Top

This crop top is great for working out and suitable for those who want to sport a casual look on St. Patrick’s Day. It has a lightweight feel, thumb holes in the sleeve to prevent flapping in the wind and a loose fit that keeps you feeling fresh for extended periods.

Sold by Amazon

Grace Karin Women’s Pea Coat

This pea coat’s army green color lets you show off your St. Patrick’s Day Spirit without drawing too much attention. It’s perfect for those who prefer a subtle look. It has a self-tie belt for a traditional style and looks excellent when paired with casual sweaters and shirts.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Sportswear Club T-shirt

Keep things light and casual with this traditional Nike T-shirt. It’s made with super-soft cotton, offers a lightweight feel for long-lasting comfort and has an embroidered small logo on the chest. It comes in a gorge green color and is also suitable for exercising.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Pretifeel Men’s Trench Coat

This trench coat is made with quality twill fabric for increased wind resistance and a sophisticated look. It has a double-breasted design, a waist belt, a notched lapel and a soft lining. It extends to just above the knee. Its midweight construction makes it suitable for all-season wear, and the dark green model is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Amazon Essentials Men’s Puffer Jacket is excellent for keeping warm and is available in standard, dark and olive green.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.