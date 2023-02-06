Which winter scarves are best?

Naturally, winter scarves are practical for cold weather, but they can be fashionable, too. Choosing a stylish scarf is easy once you know what you’re looking for, but it is somewhat dependent on your preferences and fashion sense.

For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf. There are plenty of fashionable scarves for winter to choose from, so you’re sure to find an option you love.

Types of scarves

Perhaps the first thing to decide is what type of scarf you want. Some of the most popular options are knitted scarves, blanket scarves, infinity scarves and neck scarves.

Knitted scarves: Knitted from any type of yarn, these scarves are often traditional in appearance and what you might be expecting when you think of a winter scarf. There are plenty of variations, including chunky knit, fine knit and cable knit.

Blanket scarves: These oversized scarves are usually made from a woven material rather than knitted from yarn. While they're often lighter than knitted scarves, the excess material means you can double them up and wrap them around your neck multiple times for extra warmth.

Infinity scarves: Knitted or stitched into a long loop or circle, these scarves are great for anyone who doesn't like to have the ends of scarves hanging down and getting in the way. They're easy to wrap around your neck once, twice or more, depending on the length and how you want it to hang.

Neck scarves: Like infinity scarves, these are circular but fit closely to the neck. They're practical but can also be fashionable if you want a minimalist look. They're sometimes also known as gaiters.

What to look for in a winter scarf

You have more factors to consider when working out which scarf to buy. These are some of the most common.

Material: Many winter scarves are made from either acrylic yarn or wool. Although wool is often warmer, some people find it a little scratchy unless it’s a high-quality yarn. Chenille yarn is a super soft choice. You can also find some scarves made from woven materials, such as cotton or polyester.

Warmth: Some scarves are simply warmer than others. Pay attention to the thickness and think about what kinds of temperatures you experience where you live. If your winters are mild, you probably don't want the warmest scarf available.

Color or pattern: You can choose from a wide range of solid colors and some patterns. Basics like plaid, check and stripes are the most common patterns, but you can find more elaborate ones, such as spots and leopard print.

Best knitted scarves

Gelante Classic Knit Winter Scarf

Thanks to its double-layer design, this tight-knit winter scarf warms up wearers on cold days. It’s made from soft acrylic yarn and is available in eight colors, including black, army green, red and purple.

Aonal Thick Cable Knit Scarf

With a moderately chunky knit, this scarf is trendy without having such large holes between stitches that it lets in cold air and sacrifices warmth. It’s made from a super soft acrylic that has a cashmere-like feel and comes in nine colors, including wine red and gray.

Sojos Ultra-Soft Chenille

Made from a chenille yarn, it’s exceptionally soft and cozy, making it a great choice if comfort is your number one consideration when choosing a scarf. You can choose from 15 hues, including rose, black and dark green.

Best blanket scarves

Wander Agio Blanket Scarf

Cozy and oversized, this blanket scarf is perfect for anyone who’s looking for a large statement scarf to complete their winter outfits. It feels extremely soft to the touch and comes in more than 15 colors, such as red, white, black and coffee.

Chalier Plaid Blanket Scarf

With eight plaid designs, you have plenty of options to choose from with this large blanket scarf. While the fabric isn’t the thickest, you can wrap it around your neck several times when it’s especially cold.

American Trends Long Blanket Scarf

If you’re searching for a stylish scarf in muted tones, this is an excellent choice, with a range of check, stripe and argyle patterns in grays, blacks, reds and dark blues. It’s extremely soft and light but still feels warm.

Furtalk Soft Blanket Scarf

Made from viscose and modal fabrics, this scarf has the soft feel of cashmere, but it is easier to wash and care for, plus it drapes nicely and doesn’t wrinkle. You can choose from more than 20 colors, including navy, black, cyan and peach.

Best neck scarves

Chalier Gaiter Neck Scarf

With a knitted exterior and fleece-lined interior, this scarf is both stylish and warm. You can buy these scarves individually or in packs of two, in case one gets lost or you need a spare while the other is in the wash.

NovForth Winter Neck Warmer

Made from a two-ply knitted material with a fleece lining, this gaiter will keep you warm and is even long enough to pull up over your mouth and nose in cold conditions. It comes in a range of colors, including black, gray, yellow and pink.

Best infinity scarves

Wrapables Winter Infinity Scarf

This knitted infinity scarf casually loops around the neck for an effortlessly stylish look. You can choose from a huge variety of solid colors and prints, including plaid and dotty options, and even different knit weights and styles.

Marte and Joven Knit Infinity Scarf

Knitted from a super soft acrylic, this scarf is extremely cozy and warm, whatever the weather. Available colors include wine red, khaki, purple, yellow and white.

Funky Junque Exclusives Infinity Scarf

Not only is this scarf soft and stylish, it’s also machine washable, making it easy to care for. You can choose from a wide range of solid colors, color mixes and patterns, including purple confetti and leopard print, plus there are even sherpa-lined versions for added warmth.

