Growing plants indoors has been linked to lowered stress levels, as well as an increase in productivity for some people.

Best plant-themed gift ideas

There are some people who just seem to have a knack for growing and caring for plants. Whether you have friends or family members who enjoy working in a garden, expanding their houseplant collection or simply have a love for all things green, there are a ton of thoughtful and practical plant-themed gifts perfect for any occasion. From gardening tools to decorations to indoor herb gardens, these 13 gift ideas are sure to please anyone with a green thumb.

Top 13 gifts for all types of plant lovers

Indoor herb garden

AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

If family members or friends have a green thumb but lack the space to start a full outdoor garden, then this compact indoor hydroponic garden will let them grow year-round, no matter their location. This specific model has enough space to grow up to six herbs simultaneously, and even features a water and plant food reminder.

Sold by Amazon

Walford Home Farmhouse Flower Pot and Tray Set

Windowsill gardens are another viable option for those without a ton of outdoor space. The galvanized steel of this pot and tray set creates a rustic farmhouse appearance that can liven up a kitchen, living room or bedroom space while producing some tasty herbs and colorful flowers in the process.

Sold by Amazon

Gardening tools

Barebones Hori Hori

Barebones produces high-quality gardening tools and outdoor equipment, and the Hori Hori tool is the perfect multi-use option for serious gardeners. The sharp steel blade and sturdy walnut-wood handle make it great for planting, weeding, cutting, edging and even opening cold drinks with its built-in bottle opener. The Barebones Hori Hori is a gift that will last for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

Burpee Large Garden Hod

One of the best parts about having a garden is harvesting the fruit and vegetables at the end of the growing season. Anyone with a green thumb will love this wooden harvesting basket. The durable mesh basket makes it easy to rinse and wash your produce and it can also serve as a storage or carrying case for all of your trowels, pruners, gloves and other tools and accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Martha Stewart Heavy-Duty Canvas Garden Bag

If you know someone with a green thumb, chances are they’ll need a place to store their gardening tools and equipment. This Martha Stewart canvas garden bag has smaller exterior pockets as well as larger interior pockets to hold tools of varying sizes and shapes. In order to ensure all the tools stay in place, convenient stretch cords have been strategically placed throughout the bag.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Truly Garden Store Garden Tool Belt

A quality tool belt is an indispensable accessory for those who work in gardens, and this sturdy option makes for a thoughtful and appreciated gift. With specific pockets designed for all the standard gardening tools, there is also a water bottle pouch and secure zip pocket for more valuable items. The highly adjustable waist band will fit waist sizes between 26 and 48 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Homarden Original Copper Colored Watering Can

This 40-ounce beautifully crafted watering can is ideal for those with a variety of indoor house plants. The long spout reduces spills while also making it easier to reach the roots of the plant. Made from stainless steel, but styled with a retro copper finish, this watering can will also make a great display piece.

Sold by Amazon

Gardening accessories

Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves

Anyone who does a lot of pruning or works with thorny plants, such as roses, will definitely appreciate a pair of tough gardening gloves with forearm protection. These leather gloves are soft to the touch but are made from tear- and puncture-resistant natural materials without hindering finger dexterity. There are several colors and sizes available.

Sold by Amazon

Outdoor Research Sombriolet Sun Hat

A sun hat is essential when working outdoors in a garden. This Outdoor Research model has a full wide brim to keep the sun off your face, while the adjustable strap keeps it securely on your head even in windy conditions. The material itself is lightweight and sports a Ultraviolet Protection Factor 50+ rating for maximum sun protection on bright summer days.

Sold by Amazon

Decoration

InSimSea Vintage Botanical Wall Art Prints

These vintage-style plant prints can add a beautiful design element to any home, making them an ideal gift option for gardeners and amateur botanists. The six distinctive prints look great both framed or unframed, and are printed using ultraviolet-resistant ink and eco-friendly paper.

Sold by Amazon

Finch Home Products Artificial Succulent Plants

While artificial plants may seem like a gift option more suited for those with a brown thumb, experienced gardeners will appreciate the zero-maintenance aspect. These artificial succulents can add a colorful and more natural feel to indoor spaces, and the wide variety of simulated species can make for beautiful and realistic arrangements. This specific set features 35 individual “plants.”

Sold by Amazon

Books and journals

The New York Botanical Garden Gardener’s Log Book

Those who have recently started gardening, or even someone with plenty of gardening experience, will appreciate this convenient gardener’s log book. This five-year planner is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys staying organized, as it allows you to keep tabs on your planting and harvesting schedule, as well as check off important maintenance items.

Sold by Amazon

Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants

Novice plant owners can learn a lot from this detailed and beautifully constructed book about different types of houseplants. While it gives important facts and information about each species, as well as care instructions, it also makes for an interesting conversation starter and coffee table book. The stunning photographs are a main focus, and add to the book’s overall aesthetic appeal.

Sold by Amazon

