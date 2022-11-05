Which Grinch wreaths are best?

If you’re looking to decorate your home or garden in a fun and secular manner this Christmas, the Grinch offers an interesting and inspired outlook on the festive season. This spiteful and mean-spirited character has won the hearts of many, becoming a staple Christmas character in many homes. As such, a Grinch wreath could be the ideal addition to your home.

For those looking for a decoration for their front door, the Chaomic Grinch Christmas Wreath is an excellent choice.

Who is the Grinch?

The Grinch is a green cat-like character created by Dr. Seuss in 1957. Many actors have portrayed him over the years, the two most recent of which are Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Grinch lives on a mountain on the outskirts of the fictional town of Whoville. He detests all traditions of the joyful inhabitants of Whoville, who are known as the Whos.

As the story goes, the Grinch especially despises Christmas, so he sets out to ruin the festive season by stealing all the gifts from the Whos’ homes. On Christmas morning, he is aggravated to discover the citizens enjoying their day, despite the lack of presents. When he witnesses this pure and unselfish side of Christmas, his point of view is altered and he returns the gifts and joins the celebrations.

Where to hang your Grinch wreath

Like a traditional Christmas wreath, you can hang your Grinch wreath inside or outside, provided they can withstand the elements. Popular places for a wreath include the front door, the hallway, above a mantelpiece or an internal door. If you choose to hang a wreath outdoors, placing it out of direct sunlight will help to preserve the colors.

Christmas wreath installation

Most Christmas wreaths are kept in place using wreath hangers. These are metal or plastic hooks that hang over the top or corners of a door. Most Grinch wreaths are sold without the hanger. Therefore, you should consider this additional cost before purchasing your wreath.

What to look for in a quality Grinch wreath

Christmas wreath size

Size is one of the most important considerations when buying a Christmas wreath. If a wreath is too small, it will be underwhelming. Conversely, it may look somewhat cumbersome if the decoration is too large. In general, you want the wreath to occupy roughly 50% to 75% of the width of the space, whether that’s a door or a wall section.

Style

Grinch wreaths differ from traditional wreaths in their design. Many Grinch Christmas wreaths display the legs of this green furry creature as though he is climbing through the door. With these wreaths, only his legs and derriere are shown and he is usually depicted wearing green tights and elf-like shoes. Other designs show the entirety of the character in a Santa costume and with the typical bows, baubles and flowers of a conventional wreath. Others are more akin to hanging ornaments, with the Grinch’s face or hand and a quote from this cynical character.

Other Grinch Christmas decorations

If you’re looking to create a Grinch-themed festive atmosphere, you might want to consider other decorations featuring this misanthropic character. These include garden inflatables, hanging signs, porch signs and pillowcases.

How much you can expect to spend on a Grinch wreath

You can purchase a decent quality 4 inch wide Grinch wreath for roughly $30. That said, larger options are likely to cost more.

Grinch wreath FAQ

Are Grinch Christmas wreaths reusable?

A. Yes. If you buy a durable selection and store it carefully, a Grinch Christmas wreath should last many years. For more longevity, aim to keep the wreath out of direct sunlight and sheltered from the rain.

What’s the tradition behind Christmas wreaths?

A. Traditional Christmas wreaths are circular in design. This has different meanings for various people. One interpretation is that it symbolizes God’s, never-ending love. Others prefer to view it as a symbol of hope, which is constantly renewing itself. Alternatively, to some people, it represents Christ’s eternal life.

What are the best Grinch wreaths to buy?

Top Grinch wreath

Chaomic Grinch Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: This is a fantastic adornment for any festive front door.

What you’ll love: With the character’s legs sticking out of the wreath, it creates the illusion of the Grinch entering the house through the wreath. Plus, the legs can be positioned at various angles to create the best look for your house.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable option, so you need to take care when storing it away for the following year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Grinch wreath for the money

Happy Storm Christmas Door Decoration

What you need to know: This cute Grinch-themed decoration is perfect for use inside the house or on the door.

What you’ll love: At 16 by 13 inches, this decoration is big enough to use on the front door. Its wood construction makes it sturdy yet its water-resistant properties make it perfect outdoors.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the shape or aesthetics of a traditional Christmas wreath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Department 56 Dr. Seuss The Grinch Hand Christmas Lit Wreath

What you need to know: The traditional design of this small Christmas wreath is accentuated with a Grinch theme.

What you’ll love: The Grinch aspect of the design is subtle yet clear. Plus, the wreath features white Christmas lights to make it more attractive in the dark and a large red bow.

What you should consider: It’s rather expensive considering its size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

