Which Valentine’s Day presents for a new relationship are best?

Valentine’s Day can bring on feelings of excitement, nervousness and even panic. More often than not, those in newer relationships often feel the latter. What is the ideal gift for someone whom you are still getting to know? You’re sure to find many different answers. Fortunately, there are some gifts that just about anyone will enjoy.

If you’re looking for a gift with universal appeal that doesn’t seem overly romantic for a new relationship, the Costa Farms Live Pothos Plant is ideal.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship

Keep it low budget

It’s generally a good idea to keep the cost low if the relationship is new. That way, if things don’t go as planned, you don’t take much of a financial hit. But don’t worry; there are plenty of great gift ideas that don’t cost a fortune. Since some new partners can also be put off by an extravagant gift, don’t fall prey to the impulse to get something serious. That can imply that your relationship is more serious than it feels, and they may not feel the same way. Expensive gifts also set the precedent that gifts of this nature are to be expected early on and going forward, which can make partners from different financial backgrounds uncomfortable.

Interests

If you’re stuck on what would be a good Valentine’s Day gift, consider the person’s interests. It’s a perfect way to let them know that you’ve been paying attention throughout the relationship. Small gestures like these show that you’re genuinely interested in them and the things they do and say. Getting something aligned with their interests is a sweet and thoughtful way of saying you’d like to stick around and get to know them more rather than simply giving a gift and hoping they like it.

Valentine’s Day plans

If you’ve made Valentine’s Day plans, think about what gifts could be used during your date. For instance, a bottle of wine that you both can share would be a great idea for a picnic date. If you plan on going to dinner and a movie, candy would make the evening even sweeter. Buying a gift that you both can enjoy is a relaxed way of showing that you care about them and the relationship without making things too serious.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship

Traditional

Some gifts are more traditional than others. Flowers and chocolate might be considered a little too on-the-nose for some, but they also rarely fail. If you choose to go this route, spruce it up by getting flowers of their favorite color or variety. Stray away from roses at this stage. Instead, look for unique flowers that speak to their personality. If going for chocolates, perhaps forego the generic brands found at most grocery stores and pick up something a bit more specialized.

Useful

Another thoughtful idea is giving the gift of something useful. If they have a hobby or a passion, think about what you can give that they will both love and will use often. Some ideas will come easier than others. But, for example, if they are currently taking classes, think about something they can use for their studies. Even something simple can show that you care.

Creative

If you really like this person and have some creative skills that you can flex, why not put together your own perfect Valentine’s Day gift? If you enjoy baking, bake them a batch of cookies, cupcakes or another homemade treat. Cooking for them is also a great way to make the day fun without the added stress of spending a lot of money. Putting together a small gift basket or framing a photo that you took are also great ideas. Homemade gifts are extremely thoughtful and show that you are willing to invest time into the relationship.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship

The cost of a Valentine’s Day gift varies. However, a Valentine’s Day gift for a new relationship normally costs under $100.

Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship FAQ

How should I bring up exchanging gifts?

A. Casually. Try not to make it a big deal. Simply asking if they’d like to exchange a small gift is a great start. It’s better to ask than to assume. If they prefer not to exchange gifts, respect their wishes. A date instead might be a better alternative that you can offer up when asking to take some of the pressure to say yes to gifting off of your partner.

How do I know if my gift is well-received?

A. Generally, a small, thoughtful item is received positively. As long as the gift isn’t overly expensive and you’re not expecting anything in return, the receiver will likely be grateful and, perhaps even impressed, that you thought of them. It’s also a great way to show that the relationship is meaningful to you.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship

Costa Farms Live Pothos Plant

What you need to know: Not only are houseplants popular, but they seem less romantic and intense than flowers, making this an ideal gift for a new relationship.

What you’ll love: This pothos or devil’s ivy plant is extremely easy to care for and even thrives in low light, so your new valentine doesn’t even need to have a green thumb. It looks great with lush green leaves.

What you should consider: It comes in a plastic nursery pot, which isn’t particularly attractive.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Valentine’s Day present for a new relationship for the money

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket

What you need to know: This candy is made by a family business whose treats can’t be found everywhere.

What you’ll love: They’ll love that you didn’t run into a big-box store and pick up the first thing you saw. It comes with 15 of their bestselling chocolates in a tastefully designed box. There is more than a pound of assorted chocolates to choose from so neither of you will get bored of one flavor. Each piece is individually wrapped for easy sharing.

What you should consider: This may not be the ideal gift if your valentine doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SpaRoom 3-pack Everyday Essential Oils

What you need to know: A useful gift, essential oils are extremely versatile and can be used just about anywhere for a romantic or soothing evening.

What you’ll love: These essential oils are potent and come with a six-month warranty. Who doesn’t love the enriching aroma of oils in the bath or diffused in the living room to your favorite record and some tea? Show you care about your partner’s well-being with this relaxing gift.

What you should consider: Without a diffuser, you’ll only be able to take advantage of these in the bath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

