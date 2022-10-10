When the second Amazon savings event of the year takes place, don’t forget to shop for amazing deals on holiday must-haves, from decorations to toys.

Amazon deals in time to save on essentials for the upcoming holidays

If you enjoyed shopping during the huge annual Prime Day in July, youâ€™ll be thrilled to learn that Amazon will be having a second savings event this year called Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event will span Oct. 11 and 12, making it the perfect sales event for finding epic deals on everything youâ€™ll need to celebrate fall and winter holidays. By putting the items that catch your eye in your cart now, youâ€™ll be ready to save when deals go live.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: Oct. 10, 11 a.m. ET.

Halloween costumes and accessories

Rubieâ€™s Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Inflatable costumes have been trending for several years, and this one is sure to grab attention at your next Halloween party. It features a T-Rex design thatâ€™s powered by a built-in fan to give it its unique design.

Spooktacular Creations Deluxe Baby Tiger Costume Set

Your little tiger will look adorable in this costume set that includes a hat, booties and a toy zebra. Itâ€™s available in small kidsâ€™ sizes ranging from six months to 3T.

Party City Rosie the Riveter Halloween Costume

This costume will honor the Greatest Generation with a classic World War II Rosie the Riveter theme. In addition to a jumpsuit, it includes a polka-dot scarf and red built to complete the look.

Holiday decorations

National Tree Company Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

If you are looking for an artificial Christmas tree that looks like the real deal, this is the one to get. It has branches that look like real pine and are adorned with clear lights. Itâ€™s available in a choice of sizes.

GenSwin Flameless Halloween Candles

These festive candles have spooky faces and glow with LED lights instead of flames. They come with a remote control that you can use to change the colors and modes of the lights for a fun way to illuminate your Halloween decorations.

Twinkle Star Christmas Star String Lights

Dazzling stars make these lights perfect for holiday decorating. Each strand has 100 LED lights and can be expanded with multiple strands to suit your decor needs. They have eight different light modes to create a magical effect, including waves, flashing, slow glow, steady on and more.

The Wreath Depot Montgomery Hollow Silk Fall Door Wreath

Leaves, gourds, acorns and more â€” this wreath is packed with the traditional items of autumn. Itâ€™s the perfect way to decorate a door for the entire fall season. The included box will protect it in storage during the other seasons of the year.

Popular name-brand gift items

Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer

A large food basket and powerful motor make this Ninja air fryer a capable small appliance that can fit enough food for a family. Its sleek control panel has one-touch functions that simplify the process of preparing some of your favorite meals and snacks.

Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker

The Echo Dot has an updated design thatâ€™s attractive and contemporary. It produces excellent sound for all of your favorite content that you can find through intuitive Alexa voice control. Itâ€™s a top-selling smart speaker thatâ€™s quite often marked down during Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro

If you are shopping for someone who loves to get lost in their music regardless of what they are doing, chances are theyâ€™ll love AirPods. Immersive sound, responsive smart technology and a comfortable fit are key highlights of their impressive feature set.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

The person on your gift list who would rather relax and enjoy the holidays than clean will appreciate a new Roomba. The i3 EVO is a reasonably priced model that does a good job navigating its surroundings and delivers suction power thatâ€™s reliable for homes with pets.

