Kids will reach for these stylish must-haves time and again when dressing for the school day

For many students across the country, the first day of school is fast approaching. That also means that fall will be in the air before you know it. Picking out pieces for your kids’ school wardrobe now will ensure that they will be in style for the classroom when school begins.

We set out to simplify your back-to-school shopping by rounding up our favorite tops, jackets, pants, accessories and shoes. Our tips will also guide you in finding styles that your kids will be enthused to wear when they head off to class.

Shop this article: Barbie Logo T-shirt, Fjallraven Kanken Pack and Adidas Kids Nizza Platform Shoes

How to shop for back-to-school fashions

You may not be aware of the latest trends, but kids are. Understanding what to look for as you shop for the start of classes will ensure that your kids will love their fashionable back-to-school looks.

Edgy vs. classic

Some fashions may be popular now, but may not be in style next year. Others are timeless pieces that will stay relevant until they wear out or are outgrown. Edgy pieces often have standout features that make them relevant for the current season or year — think unusual shoes and shirts and pants with unique cuts. Classic clothing that won’t go out of style typically includes useful pieces like T-shirts, jeans and sweatshirts that have been go-to favorites for generations.

Age categories

Many clothing staples that are in style are popular throughout various grades and age ranges. However, you must pay close attention to size categories to determine if a particular piece will fit your kiddos. Little kids, big kids, teens and juniors are some of the size descriptions to look for as you shop. Additionally, when it comes to teens, fashion in men’s and women’s sizes may provide an ideal fit.

What’s in style for 2023?

If you ask your kids, they’ll tell you all about the looks they’d love to sport for the upcoming school year. Here’s a look at some design elements that are currently in fashion:

Shoes with elevated or platform soles.

Bright colors and edgy patterns.

Tie-dye.

All types of denim, including classic jeans.

Backpacks with decorative designs or compact sizes.

Statement hats.

Sweatshirts.

Classic and tailored jogging pants.

Flare-leg pants.

Throw-back 1990s grunge styles.

Graphic T-shirts.

High-top and athletic sneakers.

Best back-to-school fashion staples for fall 2023

Top back-to-school tops and jackets for fall 2023

Nike Boys’ Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie

The laid-back casual style of this Nike hoodie puts it right on trend for fall 2023. The iconic logo on the front is a classic characteristic of the popular brand. You can choose from a large selection of fashionable colors.

Barbie Logo T-shirt

Graphic tees are popular this year, and so is Barbie thanks to the new blockbuster movie. This T-shirt fits both categories thanks to the classic Barbie logo. It’s available in sizes for all Barbie fans, including kids and adults.

MakeMeChic Women’s Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

If your teen loves tie-dye, this sweatshirt is sure to impress. That’s because it comes in a choice of numerous fun patterns. Regardless of the one you pick, it will offer a look that never goes out of style and pairs nicely with your kid’s favorite jeans.

Calvin Klein Big Girls Denim Jacket

All types of denim attire are trending for fall 2023, including timeless denim jackets. Calvin Klein’s version is available in girls’ sizes 7 to 16 and sports a distressed appearance that will be right in style this school year.

Top back-to-school pants for fall 2023

Tinseltown Juniors High-Rise Pull-On Flare Pants

High-rise pants with flared legs have been in style for several seasons. In addition to those fashionable features, this pair comes in stylish plaid or classic black that works with numerous types of shirts and shoes. The pull-on design stands out when it comes to comfort.

Top back-to-school accessories for fall 2023

RVCA Boys’ Curved Brim Trucker Hat

Any kid who loves a sporty look needs a classic trucker hat. This one pairs perfectly with their numerous outfits thanks to the curved bill, front logo and mesh back.

High Sierra Swoop Backpack

It’s the three tiers of exterior pockets that give the Swoop Backpack a unique design, as well as easy access to numerous small items. The large exterior compartment is roomy enough to fit a stack of textbooks. The pack is also durable and available in several stylish colors and patterns.

Fjallraven Kanken Pack

This small pack is a nice alternative to standard backpacks for students who prefer a compact option. It’s made of durable canvas and boasts enough space for essentials such as books and a small laptop. It comes in several fun colors.

Top back-to-school shoes for fall 2023

Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All-Star High-top Lugged Casual Sneakers

In addition to the iconic high-top design, these Chuck Taylors have lugged soles that are all the rage this year. So is the bright white color that goes with just about any outfit, including grunge-inspired looks.

Adidas Kids Nizza Platform Shoes

Platform shoes are everywhere this season, and they can be on your kid’s feet, too, with this high-fashion pair. In addition to the elevated soles, they offer a retro stripe design with a cool 1970s flair.

Converse Unisex All-Star ’70s High-Top Sneakers

With a versatile style that’s been popular for decades, these high-top sneakers look great with just about any outfit. They sport the classic high-top design that’s always in style and is trending for fall 2023. They are available in a large selection of sizes and colors.

