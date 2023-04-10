Which Husky Liners floor mat is best?

No matter how hard you try, no matter how many rules you make for yourself and your guests, your car is going to get dirty. And one of the dirtiest places in your car is your floor mats. After all, your feet drag in all manner of dirt and grime, even if the rest of you is pristine.

You can vacuum and clean your mats, but eventually, you’ll need to replace them. When that time comes, the best Husky Liners floor mats are the durable Husky Liners Weatherbeater Series Floor Mats.

What to know before you buy a Husky Liners floor mat

Husky Liners floor mat lines

Husky Liners has three lines of floor mats.

X-Act Contour: This line is precision-cut to fit your model of car. It also has the highest comfort factor of Husky Liners mats and a no-slip grip. This is the line to choose if you stick to the beaten path.

Weatherbeater: These are the toughest, most durable mats Husky Liners offers. They aren't precision-cut like the X-Act Contours, but if you regularly drive in the great outdoors and constantly track in grime, go with them.

Uni-Fit: This isn't really a line of mats, since there's only one set you can get. But you only need one set, since each mat is customizable. Just measure the space of your front- and rear-seat floors, then use a sharp blade to cut away excess material.

What it fits

Each set of Husky Liners floor mats is, with rare exception, designed for only one or two makes and models of car. Always triple-check both your car’s specifications and those of a set of Husky Liners floor mats before you buy. Take note that some mats may cover a range of years with the exception of a single year or two.

The makes and models for which the company designs floor mats are extensive, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a set that either fits perfectly or is close enough that you can bring it the rest of the way.

What to look for in a quality Husky Liners floor mat

How many are included

Husky Liners floor mats can be sold in sets of several sizes.

Individual mats are rare, and usually for locations such as a truck bed or trunk floor rather than seat floors.

Two-mat sets cover the floors of both the front or the rear seats.

Three-mat sets cover have an individual mat for both the driver's and passenger's front seats and a third extra-long mat that covers the entire rear seat floor.

Four-mat sets have individual mats for both the front- and rear-seat driver's and passenger's side floors.

Five-mat sets include the contents of both individual and four-mat sets.

Rebates and discounts

Sometimes, Husky Liners offers rebates or discounts on its products. Discounts can usually be found through any retailer during that retailer’s sales events, or you can check the Husky Liners website. Rebates are typically only offered if you buy something directly from that website.

Warranty

All Husky Liners products offer a limited lifetime warranty that covers defects. Should a defect make itself known, contact the company to have your floor mat either repaired or replaced. Note that this warranty doesn’t cover damage from standard use, and you need your proof of purchase to receive service.

How much you can expect to spend on a Husky Liners floor mat

The X-Act Contour line costs $70 to $230. Weatherbeaters cost $64 to $185. Uni-Fit mats cost $50.

Husky Liners floor mat FAQ

What car brands does Husky Liners makes mats for?

A. Husky Liners makes matts or a large collection of cars stretching all the way back to 1901. Yes, really, 1901.

Brands it makes floor mats for include Acura, American Motors, Austin, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Daimler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, International, Isuzu, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, MG, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Plymouth, Pontiac, Porsche, Ram, Reliant, Renault, Rover, Saab, Shelby, Studebaker, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

What else does Husky Liners make?

A. Husky liners makes a large range of products in addition to floor mats, such as:

Mud flaps and guards.

Truck bed mats.

Gearboxes.

Wheel well guards.

Garage mats.

Seat covers.

Fender flares.

Sunshades.

What’s the best Husky Liners floor mat to buy?

Top Husky Liners floor mat

Husky Liners Weatherbeater Series Floor Mats

What you need to know: These are some of Husky Liners’ most rugged and dependable mats.

What you’ll love: Included are one driver’s side front mat and one passenger’s side front mat, plus one rear-seat mat that stretches to cover the entire rear floor. They fit 2014 to 2022 Lexus GX460s and 2013 to 2022 Toyota 4Runners.

What you should consider: Some car models have floor mat locks that don’t quite fit these mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Husky Liners floor mat for the money

Husky Liners Uni-Fit Floor Mats

What you need to know: These universal floor mats will fit in any car with some modifications.

What you’ll love: Included in this set are four mats: one designed to accommodate the driver’s pedals, one for the front passenger’s side and two identical mats for the rear driver’s and passenger’s sides. The front mats have locks to keep them in place.

What you should consider: Your cutting tool needs to be extra-sharp; don’t cut the mats on a surface that can be easily damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Husky Liners Weatherbeater Series Cargo Liner

What you need to know: The floors of your seats aren’t the only ones that need protection. This cargo liner keeps your trunk looking fresh.

What you’ll love: This liner is designed to fit 2011 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokees WK and it extends to the back of the second row of seats. It has trim areas so you can get to the factory cargo tie-down hooks.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokees WK. It only comes in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

