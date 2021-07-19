Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
57°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
57°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beauty & Personal Care
Best Patrick Ta products on Sephora
Top Beauty & Personal Care Headlines
How to remove gel nail polish
Best Acure skin care product
Best ingrown hair product
Get ready for the new Addams Family adaptation, ‘Wednesday,’ …
8 best press-on nails
12 best facial detox masks
More Beauty & Personal Care
Best 10 Indie Lee skin care products
Ulta kicks off 21 Days of Beauty sale just in time …
Chunky highlights are making a comeback: Here’s what …
Light therapy masks have grown popular this summer: …
Best Dr. Dennis Gross product
Fall 2022 makeup trends you can start learning now
Best It Cosmetics foundation
Body Makeup
Best body bronzer
Best body foundation
Best body contouring makeup
Best body makeup
The best body concealer
View All Body Makeup
Brushes & Accessories
Best boar bristle brush
Best Cinema Secrets product
Best Tarte makeup brushes
Are beautyblenders worth it?
Best Harry Potter makeup brush
Are those expensive vibrating skin brushes worth …
View All Brushes & Accessories
Cleansers
Best hydrating facial cleanser
Best body wash for sensitive skin
Best bar soap for men
Best antibacterial body wash
Best foaming facial cleanser
Best Dove bar soap for face
View All Cleansers
Deodorants
Best deodorant for hyperhidrosis
Best deodorant for body odor
Best Kopari product
Best aluminum-free deodorant
Best spray deodorant
Best Old Spice deodorant
View All Deodorants
Eye Care
Best heated eyelash curler
8 most popular eye masks at Sephora
Best gel eye mask
Best allergy-relief eye drops
The best eye drops for red eyes
Best caffeine eye cream
View All Eye Care
Eye Makeup
What you need to pull off the “siren eyes” makeup …
The 8 best waterproof mascaras
Best Blinc mascara
Waterproof mascara that won’t ruin your summer pool …
Best Tarte eyeshadow palette
Best cream eyeshadow
How to use an eyelash curler
Best goth eye makeup
Best purple mascara
Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette vs. tarte …
View All Eye Makeup