NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s oftentimes referred to as the nation’s report card.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed a lack of progress in math and reading for students across the country. The U.S. Secretary of Education called it unacceptable.

“Gaps in academic achievement between some students and others worsened at the elementary level. That’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable,” said Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the state’s student performance mirrors the national average, sometimes slipping to numbers that haven’t been seen in 20 years.

“How far behind these kids are… I think initially Sylvan felt students were about three months further behind after COVID. Still, now we have this data that tells us it’s even more than that,” said Tony Viramontez, Director at Sylvan Learning Center.

The NAEP measured the math and reading performance of fourth and eighth graders in each state from 2019 to 2022. It found North Carolina saw significant declines in fourth-grade reading scores, eighth-grade reading and math scores, and lost ground in fourth-grade math scores.

The tutors are noticing the shortfall.

“On the computer, there’s autocorrect, right? It helps. So I think a lot of students were relying on those tools that technology provides, so we’re seeing a lot of middle schools and high school students that have really poor spelling,” Viramontez said.

The assessment isn’t entirely surprising, given what teachers and parents were noticing during COVID.

“Very few students showed up, and the few that did, it was hard to see if they were focused or not,” said Mike Day, Vint Hill tutor.

Some say the focus has to shift from dwelling on the deficits to preparing students for the next step.

“Parents and students and teachers and tutors all need to buy in and actually want that gap to be closed,” Day said.

Some learning centers partner with school districts like CMS to offer tutoring to students. It’s best for parents who are worried about affordability to reach out to their school or school district to see what’s available.