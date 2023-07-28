You can save on some of the items kids need most for the 2023 school year

There are lots of essentials to shop for when kids head back to school. Laptops, shoes, clothing, pencils, backpacks and more are on the shopping lists of parents and caregivers as they prepare K-12 students for the first day of class.

It can be challenging and expensive to find the items kids need to start the school year off right. But the BestReviews team can help with our deal-packed guide of back-to-school must-haves.

Back-to-school shopping tips

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. Following a few key tips will simplify the task and ensure that the students in your life will have everything they need when the bell rings on the first day of school.

Make a list

Before you ever browse the websites of your favorite retailers, it’s a good idea to compile a list of the items your kids will need for back-to-school. In addition to the obvious such as clothes and classroom supplies, things such as a printer, tablet or laptop will help students complete assignments. Class-specific items such as a gym bag and art supplies may also be required. Most schools will provide a list of items needed during the school year so families know what to buy.

Know clothing and shoes sizes

Even if you think you know your kids’ sizes, double-checking them will help you find clothes and shoes that fit and won’t have to be returned. This is especially important for youngsters in the pre-teen and early teen years that have frequent growth spurts.

Shop together

Kids will be more enthused to head back to the classroom when they like their new clothes and school gear. Working together to find back-to-school must-haves will make the process fun and help them find items they are excited to own.

Look for deals

Back-to-school deals are everywhere this time of year, but you have to know where to look. Shopping online for top items from trusted retailers will save you money. BestReviews will also help you find deals through informative articles on our website and by signing up for email alerts.

Best K-12 back-to-school deals

HP Renew Backpack

Trim yet versatile, this attractive backpack can accommodate a laptop and other essentials for the classroom. The padded straps are easy to adjust for optimal comfort. Eco-conscious students will also love that the material used to make it comes from recycled plastic bottles.

Sold by HP

Apple AirPods Max Over-the-Ear Headphones

Whether doing homework or taking a break, the right headphones will come in handy frequently throughout the school year. Although an investment, AirPods offer a lot for the price, including a comfortable fit, outstanding sound and reliable noise canceling technology.

Sold by Amazon

Indigo Rein Juniors’ High-Rise Stretchy Skater Ripped Jeans

Denim is everywhere this year, and edgy styles are trending. These jeans stand out for their wide legs with on-trend rips. They are comfortable too thanks to the relaxed fit and stretchy cotton-spandex blend material.

Sold by Macy’s

KK Crafts Character Backpack

Every little kid needs a backpack, just like big kids. With numerous fun characters to choose from, this adorable one is perfect for preschoolers as well as kindergarteners. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry. The low price makes it an excellent deal for any parent on a budget.

Sold by Amazon

HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop

A basic laptop may be all your student needs to do research and complete assignments. This HP model offers a trim 14-inch design that fits well in most backpacks. The vivid screen is ideal for working on papers or joining virtual meetings.

Sold by Amazon

Bic Xtra-Strong Thick Lead Mechanical Pencils

These mechanical pencils have leads that are thicker than many other brands, so they hold up well to frequent use. They are convenient too, since there is no need for a pencil sharpener to give them sharp points. That pack includes 24 pencils in a variety of colors.

Sold by Walmart

Samsil Earth’s Choice Plant-Based 3-Ring Binders

Made with plant-based and recycled materials, these binders provide an eco-friendly way to keep important papers and assignments protected and organized. Along with durable rings, each binder has interior pockets for additional paper storage. You can choose from several colors, sizes and quantities.

Sold by Amazon

Epson EcoTank ET-2803 Wireless All-in-One Cartridge-Free Printer

Dealing with printer cartridges can be a hassle, but you won’t have these issues with this cartridge-free model. It works with an ink tank that’s easy to fill and is long lasting. It also copies and scans.

Sold by Walmart

Bentgo Classic All-in-One Bento Box

Bento boxes are great for taking lunch to school, as they are compact yet spacious with dividers to keep foods separate. This model features a 2-tier design and comes with plastic utensils that store in the lid. The materials are BPA-free.

Sold by Amazon

K-12 back-to-school deals worth checking out

