For many high schoolers, the end of the school year is right around the corner. Although some students are simply moving on to the next grade, many seniors are on the verge of graduating. If you know someone who is, you can show you’re proud of them with a thoughtful gift, even if it’s last-minute.

You could gift someone graduating high school many things, but it’s essential to consider whether it’s best to get them something that will help them on their next adventure or just something you know they will love regardless of their post-high school plans.

The best last-minute gifts to look for when shopping

The possibilities for a thoughtful graduation gift are endless, but you can help narrow your options by considering what your intended recipient will most appreciate. For example, college-bound students will get plenty of use out of home and kitchen appliances such as countertop microwaves and robot vacuums. Backpacks and other school supplies are suitable gifts for high school students heading to college.

TVs, streaming devices, laptops, tablets and headphones are excellent gifts for any high school graduate. Apparel and personal care products are fantastic gifts, but it’s crucial to consider the preferences and style of the person you want to gift. For example, athletic gear and apparel may not appeal to somebody who doesn’t play sports or exercise.

Best last-minute high-school graduation gifts

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers 4K streaming and millions of titles on apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more. It has a powerful processor for launching apps and loading content quickly, and the voice remote has an Alexa button to search for titles.

Sold by Amazon

Farberware Compact Countertop Microwave

The life of a college student can be hectic between classes, part-time jobs and other commitments, so it’s a good idea to have a microwave for those busy days. This microwave has a compact 0.9-cubic-foot interior, making it suitable for dorms and small spaces, and it offers six one-touch cooking programs.

Sold by Wayfair

Nike Men’s Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes

Personal style is a priority for many teens, so if you know somebody who likes to flaunt athletic gear, the Air Force 1 ’07 shoes are a fantastic graduation gift. These shoes have a retro-inspired look and a padded low-cut collar, making them versatile enough to wear with various outfits.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

A tablet is an excellent gift for any high-school graduate who wants something lightweight to keep up with schoolwork. Its compact design makes it perfect for traveling, and it has a crisp 11-inch LCD screen with a 120-hertz refresh rate for streaming HD sports, TV shows and movies.

Sold by Samsung

Chi Lava Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

This hairstyling iron provides consistent heat at lower temperatures making it perfect for fragile hair. It produces ions that break down water molecules to infuse hair with hydration, leaving it naturally healthy and shiny. It has adjustable temperature settings, an ergonomic handle and extended 4-inch plates for quick styling.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop

This laptop has a flexible, 360-degree design that allows it to be used as a laptop or tablet and boasts an Intel i5 processor for fast performance. It has a 13.5-inch display with a full HD resolution, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner and a True Vision 5MP IR camera.

Sold by HP

Jordan Air Patrol Backpack

This versatile backpack is built to last and is perfect for school, work or outdoor adventures. It’s made from high-quality water-resistant fabrics and features several pockets for storing valuables and personal items. The mesh-faced back panel and shoulder straps are padded for superior comfort, and there’s an interior laptop sleeve.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Deco Chef 3.5-Liter Electric Oil-Free Digital Fryer

An air fryer cooks food with rapid hot air circulation and is a terrific kitchen appliance for anyone with a health-conscious mindset who doesn’t want to give up their favorite fried foods. This air fryer has a compact, space-saving design, seven preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature controls and a built-in timer.

Sold by Wayfair

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This TV isn’t too small at 43 inches, making it suitable for dorms, and it supports 4K streaming through the built-in Fire TV interface, where users can access millions of titles. HDR 10 technology enhances the picture quality, and the Alexa voice remote is excellent for finding content across all downloaded apps.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Students who don’t have much time to clean their homes will appreciate having a robot vacuum around to pick up the slack. This robot vacuum boasts drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down stairs and offers multiple cleaning modes, auto-clean scheduling and lasts up to 100 minutes on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Women’s Air Max 270 Shoes

These shoes are terrific for anyone with an active lifestyle who wants something comfortable and durable for exercising or running errands. They have a mesh upper for increased air ventilation and flex, a bootie construction for a secure fit and a Max Air unit for superior impact absorption and comfort.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Many students have long commutes to campus or their part-time job, but it can be less stressful when listening to their favorite tunes or podcasts. The Apple AirPods Pro offer up to 24 hours of total listening time, quick access to Siri and an H1 chip for a stable wireless connection.

Sold by Amazon

