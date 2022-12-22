Razer’s products all bear the names of predatory or venomous animals. For example, keyboards are named after spiders and mice are named after snakes.

Which Razer keyboard is best?

Gamers are spoiled for choice when it comes to computer accessories and peripherals. Besides a robust mouse, the most important component is the keyboard. It must have all the functions you need to stay ahead of the competition while also being comfortable.

Razer, based in California, has a long history of tinkering with accessories to make them as perfect as possible. Through almost 25 years of research and development, the company has an extensive range of keyboards that appeal to nearly every type of gamer. But this can also make finding the one that works best for you challenging. If you’re looking for an excellent all-around option, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the best.

What to know before you buy a Razer keyboard

Mechanical vs. optical switches

Most people know keyboards to have rubber dome switches that make almost no sound when pressed. However, gamers increasingly use mechanical keyboards, as they can register key presses faster, are fully customizable and make a satisfying clicking sound. A new kind of switch is steadily gaining popularity, using infrared light instead of metallic contacts. Razer’s analog optical switches measure the amount of light that goes through the switch stem and detect how far a key is pressed. This makes it more sensitive than mechanical switches, and the actuation height is also adjustable.

Wireless vs. wired

Keyboard buyers will always need to choose between a wireless keyboard or a wired connection. While it generally comes down to preference, a few differences could sway you either way. For example, a wired keyboard has a slightly faster response time to key presses, but a wireless keyboard provides better mobility for gaming consoles. Of course, a wireless keyboard must be charged constantly, whereas a traditional wired keyboard is powered through a USB cable.

You’re not getting away from RGB lighting

Almost every gaming component and peripheral in the last few years has some kind of RGB lighting effects. If that isn’t to your liking, you might be disappointed with Razer. All its products have colorful lights, but there is a solution. Depending on the keyboard or headphones, you can turn off the lighting to better suit your environment. The lights might make you feel as if your reaction time is faster, but it doesn’t do much else. There is no harm (or shame) in turning it down.

What to look for in a quality Razer keyboard

Razer Chroma integration

Whether you prefer the RGB lighting or not, almost all Razer keyboards integrate the company’s Chroma customization system. This lets you set the colors of individual keys and the color-changing pattern and sync it with other Chroma-enabled accessories. The app also lets you change the keyboard color in compatible games so that it lights up in a specific way when something important happens.

Programmable macros

There are over 100 keys on a standard keyboard, and it can be challenging to press more than two simultaneously. But some games, especially role-playing titles, have key combinations that use several keys. Instead of doing digit gymnastics, you bind a few keystrokes to a single macro. Then, when you need to perform that action, you simply press one key instead of multiple. It makes complex combinations a lot easier.

Wrist rest

An often overlooked part of a keyboard is comfort. Most people type with the tips of their fingers, not giving much thought to their wrists. But if your hands type in an unnatural position, it can cause problems. A good-quality Razer keyboard has a detachable wrist rest to take some strain off your hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a Razer keyboard

The average price of a Razer keyboard depends on several factors, such as connectivity, key switches and additional functions. An entry-level keyboard costs $40-$60, while a mechanical keyboard with macros costs $100-$150. A keyboard with highly-sensitive analog optical switches costs $250-$300.

Razer keyboard FAQ

What are Doubleshot ABS keycaps?

A. First, ABS stands for a type of plastic called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. However, the Doubleshot refers to how the keycaps are put together. Instead of having the letters printed, the top layer’s letter is translucent and a second colored layer fits in underneath to reveal the letter. This ensures that keyboard letters don’t fade over time.

Which games have Razer Chroma integration?

A. If you want to inject the game’s personality and features into your keyboard, Razer Chroma is an excellent option. There are effect integrations for over 150 games, including titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Life is Strange and The Sims 4.

What’s the best Razer keyboard to buy?

Top Razer keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This wired mechanical keyboard uses Razer’s signature Green key switches, which are ideal for typing and gaming.

What you’ll love: The full-size keyboard has a numeric pad and multimedia controls. It uses Doubleshot ABS keycaps, fully syncs with Razer Chroma for customization, and includes a wrist rest.

What you should consider: The keys aren’t compatible with hot swapping, as you must power it down before changing the switches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Razer keyboard for the money

Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This spill-resistant wired keyboard can withstand most accidental liquid splashes without skipping a beat.

What you’ll love: The built-in anti-ghosting technology lets you press up to 10 keys simultaneously, and Razer Hypershift lets you program complex macro keys. It has multimedia controls, a numeric pad, and back-lit keys and is compatible with Chroma.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a wrist rest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: It uses Razer’s analog optical switches for lightning-fast input recognition.

What you’ll love: The Doubleshot keycaps are made from the harder PBT plastic that won’t ever fade. It has four multimedia keys, a multi-function digital dial and is compatible with Chroma. It comes with a padded wrist rest and has per-key and underglow lighting.

What you should consider: Some users found it difficult to adjust their gaming as the analog optical switches on the WASD keys react similarly to a controller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

