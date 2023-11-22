Score some discounted Xbox products for the gamer in your life

Black Friday is the day most people mark on their calendars to score amazing deals and steep discounts. But if you’re an Xbox gamer, you don’t have to wait that long.

Microsoft and some retailers are already dropping their prices on Xbox consoles and accessories, such as controllers and headphones, so you’ll be blissfully playing your games while others battle online to score discounts on household items and other electronics.

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for if you’ve held out all year for a new console. Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals you can scoop up right now.

X marks the spot

Microsoft might be Sony’s biggest rival when it comes to home entertainment and video games, but two companies have one thing in common: Black Friday deals. This year is no different, and it’s making it challenging for gamers to decide where their loyalties are.

But that’s not a bad thing, as competition ultimately means better prices and more choices for consumers. Sony will undoubtedly have some Black Friday specials on its PlayStation 5 console and games, but Microsoft seems to be out of the gate first this year.

So if you’ve been eyeing a new Xbox console or holding out from getting a few accessories or video games, you’ll want to grab these deals while you can. Even if you lean more toward the PlayStation, there’s no harm in checking out the rival console. After all, a few titles are exclusively available on the Xbox, and the only way for you to play them is to snag one on a Black Friday deal.

Best early Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core

At a 22% discount, now is the best time to grab the Xbox Elite wireless Series 2 Core controller. It features a wraparound rubberized grip, a rechargeable battery that lasts about 40 hours and a tension-adjustable thumbstick.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle

If there’s only one game on your must-play list and it’s Diablo IV, this Xbox bundle was made for you. In addition to packing the Xbox Series X console, it’s bundled with the latest installment of the hugely successful Diablo franchise. It also comes with a black wireless controller.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle

Want to get going with Xbox gaming but not sure what to get? This bundle will have you exploring distant worlds in no time. It features the Xbox Series S console, one wireless controller and three months of access to Game Pass, where you can download and play hundreds of free games.

Xbox Wireless Controller Stellar Shift Special Edition

Microsoft’s official Xbox wireless controller is one of the best gadgets you can pair with the console. It feels great, handles like a champion and is compatible with wired headphones with a 3.5-millimeter connection. This special-edition controller features the Stellar Shift colors.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Edition

Delve into the latest installment of the elusive assassins through history with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This time, the game takes place in Iraq, where the Assassins laid the foundations of the Creed, and serves as a backstory to the previous games.

Xbox Series S, Wireless Controller and 3-Month Game Pass

This is a great bundle if you are just starting your Xbox journey. It has everything you need to get started, and includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless controllers (one is in Robot White colors) and a digital code to access hundreds of free games for three months through Microsoft’s Game Pass.

