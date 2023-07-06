The multipurpose gaming console keeps offering more fun for the whole family

Even though the Nintendo Switch is seven years old, its popularity continues to skyrocket. Highly anticipated new games launch throughout the year and the Nintendo eShop offers a growing library of beloved retro games. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a Nintendo Switch, the ever-expanding game library or beautiful screen quality of the Nintendo Switch OLED could change your mind.

Shop this article: Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Carrying Case and Screen Protector, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What to know about the Nintendo Switch

Set up: One of the highlights of gaming with the Nintendo Switch is that the hybrid console is usable anywhere. It can be hooked up to your TV, placed on a tabletop or held in your lap. The Switch comes with a charging dock and all the cables you need to set it up on your TV. All you need is an HDMI port.

One of the highlights of gaming with the Nintendo Switch is that the hybrid console is usable anywhere. It can be hooked up to your TV, placed on a tabletop or held in your lap. The Switch comes with a charging dock and all the cables you need to set it up on your TV. All you need is an HDMI port. Data storage: The Nintendo Switch comes with some onboard storage, but you can expand that with a microSD card. Storing games locally helps them load faster and avoid lag.

The Nintendo Switch comes with some onboard storage, but you can expand that with a microSD card. Storing games locally helps them load faster and avoid lag. Protection: If you plan on bringing your Switch out and about, equip it with a carrying case and a screen protector. Applying a good screen protector to your Switch as soon as it’s out of the box protects the screen from scratches and prevents smudges for better screen clarity.

If you plan on bringing your Switch out and about, equip it with a carrying case and a screen protector. Applying a good screen protector to your Switch as soon as it’s out of the box protects the screen from scratches and prevents smudges for better screen clarity. Nintendo Switch Online: You may want to take advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This lets you access select retro games from old Nintendo systems, such as the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Gameboy Advance. It also unlocks the ability to play multiplayer online and lets you back up game save data to the cloud. Individual memberships are available for one month, three months or one year and annual family plans are also available.

You may want to take advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This lets you access select retro games from old Nintendo systems, such as the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Gameboy Advance. It also unlocks the ability to play multiplayer online and lets you back up game save data to the cloud. Individual memberships are available for one month, three months or one year and annual family plans are also available. Parental controls: The Switch makes it easy to control what your child can play, download and view on the console. You can also limit play time and protect your account from accidental or unwanted purchases. Plus, you can control these settings from the Switch Parental Controls App on your phone.

Best Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch

The original Nintendo Switch continues to sell millions of units every year. It comes with two detachable motion-sensing JoyCon controllers, a JoyCon grip for a traditional controller layout and all the cables you need for setup. Special packages such as an Animal Crossing-themed Switch and units that ship with popular games are also available.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

This version of the Switch features a vibrant 7-inch OLED display that’s larger than the standard Switch’s. It also comes with 64 GB of internal storage, twice as much as what the standard Switch offers, and enhanced audio. The OLED Switch is great if you plan to play in handheld or tabletop mode instead of using your TV.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite

With several color choices and a more affordable price point, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a Game Boy for the modern era. It can only play in handheld mode, though.

Sold by Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case and Screen Protector

The official Nintendo carrying case is also one of the most secure, thanks to ballistic nylon and interior hook and loop fasteners. It can carry up to eight physical game cards and fits all three Switch models.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch JoyCon Controllers

Customize the appearance of your Switch or make room for more friends to play with an extra pair of JoyCon controllers. JoyCon controllers each have a full set of buttons, an accelerometer and a gyro sensor for motion control in games such as Just Dance and Mario Kart

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

JoyCon controllers are great for casual games or games with motion controls. But, if you’re sitting down for a long session, you may want a more comfortable controller. The Pro controller features an ergonomic design, motion controls and rumble.

Sold by Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch games

The Nintendo Switch is powerful enough to run massive games such as Skyrim, Apex Legends, Fortnite and the NBA games. It’s also the best way to access classic retro titles, including Super Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country and multiple Zelda games. Whether you’re looking for the latest in your favorite AAA franchise or an under-the-radar 8-bit indie, the Switch can play it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced millions of new fans to a beloved franchise. In it, players have their own cozy, customizable island.

Sold by Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features an enormous open-world map, beautiful graphics and countless puzzles.

Sold by Amazon

Stardew Valley is another cozy Switch game that lets you farm, fish, cook and build your way through village life.

Sold by Amazon

Mario Strikers: Battle League combines the mayhem of Super Smash Bros. with soccer.

Sold by Amazon

Two Point Campus features a goofy take on building management sims, this one set on a college campus.

Sold by Amazon

Metroid Dread breathes new life into a classic franchise with tense gameplay in an atmospheric sci-fi maze.

Sold by Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a huge cast of gaming icons duking it out in online or local multiplayer.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.