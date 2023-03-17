RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina is getting $500,000 to help low-income households afford monthly high-speed internet.

The announcement came from Governor Cooper’s office Friday, and the goal is to enroll one million households in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) by the end of 2024.

What is the ACP?

The program offers eligible low-income homes a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service; tribal land households are eligible for up to $75 a month.

“Cost can be a barrier that keeps families from taking advantage of all of the education, health and economic opportunities available thanks to high-speed internet,” Cooper said. “All North Carolinians should have access to high-speed internet and I encourage anyone who may qualify to sign up for these discounts.”

To qualify, a home must: