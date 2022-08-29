Which soy protein powder is best?

Getting enough protein in your diet can be more challenging than it seems, especially if you live an active lifestyle. Soy protein powders can supplement your diet with essential amino acids, protein and other nutrients.

For anyone following a strict diet, soy protein powder is an excellent way to bolster your protein intake. If you want a high-quality soy protein powder, consider Now Sports Soy Protein Isolate Protein Powder. You’ll get 20 grams of protein per scoop, and it mixes easily with other juices and smoothies.

What to know before you buy a soy protein powder

Diet

If you follow a regular diet, you have the freedom to take other kinds of protein powders. However, for those following a strict diet such as vegan or keto, a soy protein powder is a great way to get a healthy dose of protein. Soy protein powders usually contain only two ingredients, soy protein and soy lecithin, so you don’t need to worry about consuming animal byproducts or foods that go against your diet.

Soy protein vs. whey protein

Soy protein powders have soy protein isolate, which is derived from soybeans. Soy protein isolate is high in protein, but low in carbohydrates, so it doesn’t naturally have a pleasant taste or texture.

Whey protein isolate is derived from dairy, usually cow’s milk. And both soy and whey protein have a thorough essential amino acid profile. However, if you’re looking to build lean muscle mass or lose weight, whey proteins have a higher concentration of amino acids that facilitate these things, making them ideal.

Side effects

If you have a weak stomach, you might experience side effects when taking protein powders. Since soy protein powders don’t contain any animal byproducts, the chances of experiencing side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, acne breakouts or bloating are significantly lower, but they’re still possible.

If you experience unpleasant symptoms after drinking soy protein, stop immediately and consult your physician before trying another one.

What to look for in a quality soy protein powder

High protein

The whole point of consuming soy protein powder is to get a good protein fix, so it’s best to find one offering a high amount per serving. Generally, most whey protein powders provide 18-30 grams, but soy protein powders usually have less, roughly 15 to 24. Usually, the less protein, the easier a powder is on your stomach and digestive system. If you need an additional boost, you can always increase the volume of your servings.

Low carbohydrates

Many people who take protein diet supplements do so to get enough nutrients while lowering their daily caloric intake. This is done to facilitate weight loss, but it’s not as effective if carbohydrates are prevalent in the diet. A protein powder with a low amount of total carbohydrates, typically under 2 grams, is ideal if you want to lose weight.

No artificial sweeteners, colors or additional flavors

Flavorless protein powders can be a drag, but if you can’t find one with a low concentration of natural sugars, you’re better off going with a pure flavorless powder. Artificial sweeteners act as a substitute for natural sugars, and while that may sound appealing, they can increase sugar cravings and promote weight gain.

How much you can expect to spend on soy protein powder

It depends on the size, but for a container of 1 to 2 pounds, expect to pay $10-$25. However, some can cost up to $40, depending on their ingredients and nutrient profile.

Soy protein powder FAQ

Is soy protein powder safe during pregnancy?

A. Yes. However, like everything else, it’s best to monitor your soy protein intake and consume it in moderation.

Is soy protein a complete protein?

A. Yes, it contains nine essential amino acids.

Are there any health benefits of soy protein?

A. Soy protein can promote a healthier digestive system. Also, a meta-analysis of 46 studies reviewed by the FDA found that soy protein can reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

What’s the best soy protein powder to buy?

Top soy protein powder

Now Sports Soy Protein Isolate Protein Powder

What you need to know: This powder offers an excellent vegetable source of high-quality protein and is suitable for all kinds of diets.

What you’ll love: This powder contains just 90 calories and half a gram of total fat per serving. It has a thorough amino acid profile, contain 20 grams of protein, and has naturally occurring proteins and enzymes for efficient muscle recovery. Also, since it’s flavorless, you can mix it with sports drinks or smoothies.

What you should consider: It doesn’t blend easily with soy milk, and some customers find the taste and texture unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top soy protein powder for the money

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free Soy Protein Powder

What you need to know: This plant-based protein powder has a mild taste and a texture that easily blends into smoothies.

What you’ll love: This protein powder packs just 70 calories and 1 gram of total fat per serving and offers 16 grams of protein. It doesn’t have any additional flavors, artificial sweeteners or colors, and only contains isolate soy protein and soy lecithin, making it easy to digest.

What you should consider: It has a bland taste, doesn’t contain as much protein as other powders and doesn’t mix well with cold smoothies.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Puritan’s Pride Soy Protein Isolate Powder

What you need to know: This protein powder is low in fat and carbohydrates, making it great for those who want a healthy snack between meals.

What you’ll love: This powder contains 110 calories and just 1 gram of fat per serving. It’s available in natural, chocolate and vanilla, and has an extensive amino acid profile, making it ideal for athletes and casual weightlifters. Plus, it’s cholesterol free and can be mixed with juices.

What you should consider: It’s lumpy when mixed by hand with water or juices, and some customers found the natural flavor too bland.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

