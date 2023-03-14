Which console table is best?

Console tables are essentially shelves with legs and are great places to put things as well as break up elongated spaces. They are used as places to display photos and collectibles and store items you need quick access to, such as your keys, phone and wallet.

Console tables are great for putting in hallways and entryways because they’re usually long with narrow table tops. Anywhere you have a few feet of open wall is a good spot for a console table. But there are a few things to consider before choosing the best one for your needs.

What to know before you buy a console table

Design

Console tables come in a range of styles. Here are a few popular options:

Traditional tables are one of the most popular decorating styles and often incorporate elements of more than one architectural school of thought. Some features of traditional furniture are dark wood, ball and claw feet, and ornamentation.

Materials

Once you’ve chosen a design, you’ll want to consider which material would look best with your decor:

Wood is the most common console material, just as it is with most tables. Wood comes in enough choices of stains, tones and colors that you will find it easy to coordinate a wood console table with most decors. Budget console tables are made of engineered wood, and natural wood is found on more expensive products.

Storage

The classic console table has a single narrow shelf supported by four narrow legs. Everything placed on the tabletop is out in the open and within easy reach. Some of today’s console tables incorporate storage underneath the tabletop.

Additional shelving : Many console tables have two, three and even four shelves.

: Many console tables have two, three and even four shelves. Cabinetry: Some console tables have hinged doors underneath the tabletop to store things out of sight. If your table is in your dining area, the cabinet underneath may be where you store placemats, napkins, candles and the like.

Best console tables

Console tables under $100

Alloswell Narrow Entryway Console Table

Black alloy steel and dark brown engineered wood combine for a rustic, retro, industrial look. This table measures 47 inches long and 8 inches deep and supports up to 44 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Linsy Home 4-Tier Console Table

The artfully designed black iron frame holds four waterproof engineered wood shelves at four different heights. The feet adjust to protect your floor and prevent wobbling.

Sold by Amazon

Console tables from $100-$200

Superjare 71-inch Console Table with 2 Outlets and 2 USB Ports

You’ve got a place to keep your phones and tablets now with two AC power outlets and two USB ports. The sturdy walnut particleboard is heat-resistant and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

ChooChoo Oxford Console Table with 2 Drawers

You get two large drawers with retro knobs and a second shelf underneath for additional storage. It’s made of natural rubber wood, pine and manufactured wood covered in white environmentally safe water-based paint. It’s also available in other colors, such as espresso.

Sold by Amazon

Convenience Concepts Oxford One-Drawer Console Table

The single drawer runs the full length of the 39.25-inch tabletop. This table is made from melamine and particle board and comes in 12 colors and finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Safavieh Home Albus Mid-Century 3-Drawer Console

This mid-century modern table measures 41-inches wide and 14-inches deep and weighs 34 pounds. Constructed of pine, the deep black color and canted legs make a striking statement.

Sold by Amazon

Console tables over $200

P Purlove Console Table with Drawers and Bottom Shelf

With a frame and legs made of solid wood, this table can hold as much as 220 pounds. The table is 64 inches wide, has four drawers and assembles in minutes with hardware and tools included.

Sold by Amazon

Amposei Farmhouse 36-Inch Wood Console Table with Drawers and Storage Shelf

This console has two small drawers across the top and two larger ones across the bottom. It is made of pine and engineered wood and holds up to 99 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

