Written by Kevin Luna

The Testing Lab’s favorites from July

Our favorite tested products from July

As a consumer, before purchasing any product, it’s a good idea to research as much as you can about it. However, because brand and product claims can exaggerate performance and quality, the most reliable source for determining if a product is worth your time is to look up expert testing reviews.

The BestReviews Testing Lab consistently tests popular consumer products in an attempt to distinguish which ones are the best. For July, we tried many products, including robot vacuums, lawnmowers, golf clubs, hairstyling tools and smart speakers.

Shop this article: Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 11 Putter and Apple HomePod.

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

The BestReviews Testing Lab aims to wade through all the marketing hype and see how well products perform in real-world situations. It consists of regular consumers searching for products that can enhance their lives. We consider items the same way shoppers do, focusing on factors like how easy they are to use, how effective they are and other features that distinguish them from similar products.

The testing lab is also committed to employing green testing practices and giving back to the community. As a result, we donate lightly used products from the testing process to organizations like Lighthouse Community Public Schools, an organization local to our main testing operation that educates students in grades K-12. We’ve recently contributed products like the Keurig K155 Office Pro Commerical Coffee Maker, a Kindle Paperwhite and the “National Geographic Pocket Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of North America” to support students and educators.

In July, the testing lab evaluated a broad range of products, but two categories, in particular, were a big hit: robot vacuums and putters. We tested many of them to see which ones are best for beginners and experts, and we curated a list of the ones we recommend.

Best Testing Lab products from July

Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum was a big hit in our testing lab because of its powerful suction that works great on carpet and hard floors, as well as its intuitive smart mapping function that lets you choose which rooms to clean and when. It responds to Alexa voice commands and operates quietly.

Sold by iRobot

Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

We love this robot vacuum for its long-lasting battery life, quick setup and efficiency at picking up small debris, pet hair and dirt particles. It travels in a uniform row pattern while cleaning, works with voice assistants and mapping takes only a few minutes to set up.

Sold by iRobot

iRobot Roomba i1+

This is one of the cheaper iRobot units, but our testing team liked it well enough to recommend it for those who want a solid bargain pick. The three-stage cleaning process is excellent, and Dirt Detect technology allows it to locate the dirtiest spots in your home and prioritize them.

Sold by Walmart

Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

This robot vacuum cleaner offers a mopping function in addition to vacuuming, making it suitable for those with mostly hard floors throughout their homes. The app automatically recognized the unit, making it quick to set up. It’s adept at picking up dirt, pet hair, crumbs and even cat litter.

Sold by iRobot

Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum

Our testing team was pleased with this robot vacuum’s suction power and performance on hard floors and carpets. It’s simple to pair with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, and although it doesn’t come with a self-emptying bin, doing it manually is quick and easy.

Sold by iRobot

Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum

This was one of the more popular robot vacuums in the testing lab because of its high-powered cleaning cycle and easy-to-use app. It’s highly responsive to basic voice commands such as “Stop Cleaning” through Alexa or Google Assistant, and the automatic dirt disposal works efficiently to empty the reservoir.

Sold by Best Buy

Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

As one of the most powerful robot vacuums, our expert testers recommend it for medium to large homes. It can clean 140 square feet in 37 minutes, and mapping is straightforward to set up. You can give it specific cleaning commands, and it does well at avoiding objects.

Sold by iRobot

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The testing lab appreciates this robot vacuum’s breezy setup and the fact that it works at lifting pet hair and dirt particles nearly as effectively as some of the more expensive units. It doesn’t struggle with floor-to-carpet transitions and is a convenient alternative for anyone who struggles with manual vacuuming.

Sold by iRobot

Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

According to our testing team, this robot vacuum runs for 70 minutes on a full charge, and getting it up to full power only takes 1 hour and 45 minutes. Cleaning an apartment of roughly 800 square feet takes approximately 70 minutes, and the iHome app is visually clean and logical to navigate.

Sold by Amazon

Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

The testing lab found it seamless to customize a floor plan for this robot vacuum to follow, and one of the best features is that it shows which areas it was able to clean once it’s finished. You can schedule specific cleaning times and zones, and it can handle corners and hard-to-reach areas.

Sold by Amazon

Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft 11 Putter

The right putter can make a difference on your score sheet at the end of the day, and our testing team can’t recommend this one enough. The grip allows for improved control over the putter head, and the soft face has a prominent sweet spot for more forgiveness on long putts.

Sold by Scheels

Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select Newport 2.5 Plus Putter

This putter has an outstanding grip with increased tackiness for more control over the club head, and the face is advanced engineered to line up perfectly with the ball for precise putting. The weight is distributed correctly for an improved feel, and it has a large sweet spot.

Sold by Scheels

Scotty Cameron 2022 Phantom X 5.5 Putter

According to our testing team, the best thing about this putter is its large sweet spot that makes even the most off-center hits easier to pull off. The weight and putter face are expertly crafted to let the club do most of the work, making it suitable for low-handicap and mid-handicap players.

Sold by Scheels

TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter

Although this putter isn’t as forgiving as some of the other fan favorites from July, it’s still a solid choice for novice and intermediate golfers thanks to its mid-size grip and straightforward design. Distance control is manageable thanks to the balanced weighting, and the ball rolls nicely off the face.

Sold by Scheels

Apple HomePod

The testing lab found this smart speaker among the best when considering sound quality, and as with all Apple products, if you already own others, this speaker integrates seamlessly with them. Spatial audio and room sensing provide a surround sound effect in any room, and you can stream music via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Sold by Best Buy and Apple

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet

The Fire Max 11 has everything you would expect from a high-quality tablet, including a crisp screen with a 2,000 by 1,200-pixel resolution, a powerful octa-core processor, Wi-Fi 6 support and a durable aluminum build. We love its versatility — it can handle gaming, web surfing and streaming.

Sold by Amazon

Beachwaver Multi Barrel

This hairstyling tool was a big hit in our testing lab because of its three rotating attachments designed to give you a specific look. The barrel has a button for spinning it on its own, making it more user-friendly than traditional curling irons, and the attachments are simple to pop and switch out.

Sold by Beachwaver

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

The Kindle Scribe is a fantastic tool for avid readers who want something lightweight for reading on the go. The screen and brightness are optimized to make it possible to read under any lighting conditions, and setting up with an existing Amazon account takes less than a minute.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.