St. Patrick’s Day has become a popular occasion for people to come together and enjoy festivities with friends and family. For some, this day is synonymous with drinking and enjoying cocktails, especially those that are green and festive. Whether you’re looking to throw a party or simply want to celebrate at home, there are numerous delicious, refreshing cocktails that can help you get into the spirit of the holiday.

What is St. Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious holiday celebrated annually on March 17. Originally a religious holiday to commemorate St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, the day has evolved into a cultural celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

One popular way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is to host a cocktail party. Besides bringing people together, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase your bartending skills and creativity. You can experiment with ingredients and create unique cocktails your guests will love. You can also incorporate traditional Irish elements, such as whiskey, Irish cream and Guinness, to create drinks with an authentic Irish flavor.

Four green cocktails to make for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a time to celebrate, and what better way to do so than with some festive green cocktails?

The Shamrock Sour

This refreshing cocktail is a twist on the classic whiskey sour. To make it, you’ll need:

2 ounces Irish whiskey

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce honey syrup

1/2 ounce green chartreuse

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Now that you have your ingredients, get a cocktail shaker, fill it with ice and add the chartreuse, lime, syrup and whiskey.

Next, shake it thoroughly so all the ingredients mix before pouring it into a glass filled with ice and garnishing it with a fresh mint leaf.

The Leprechaun’s Delight

The Leprechaun’s Delight is fruity and sweet and suits people who prefer light drinks. You’ll need these ingredients from the pantry and fridge:

1 ounce Midori melon liqueur

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce. orange juice

1 ounce lemon-lime soda

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

First, fill a glass with ice and add the Midori, pineapple and orange juice. Next, stir until thoroughly mixed and top with the lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a few fresh mint leaves.

The Emerald Isle

For lovers of gin and Ireland, the Emerald Isle is just what you are looking for. To make this green-colored delight, you’ll need:

2 ounces gin

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1/4 ounce green creme de menthe

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

To start, fill a shaker with ice. Add gin, lime juice, simple syrup and creme de menthe. Shake until well combined, and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a few fresh mint leaves.

The Irish Mule

This cocktail is a twist on the classic Moscow Mule and is perfect for those who prefer a sweeter drink. You’ll need:

2 ounces Irish whiskey

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce honey syrup

1/2 ounce green chartreuse

Ginger beer

Lime wedges for garnish

Combine the Irish whiskey, lime juice, honey syrup and chartreuse in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well combined and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge.

Best equipment to buy for making St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

Oxo Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker

This 24-ounce cocktail shaker is made of single-wall stainless steel and has two silicone gaskets that create a leakproof seal. It’s easy to separate the parts, and the cap doubles as a jigger measuring cup with printed measurement markings.

Cresimo 24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set

This cocktail shaker set is made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and dishwasher compatibility. It includes a built-in strainer, jigger and mixing spoon.

Crafthouse by Fortessa Stainless Steel Cocktail Strainer

Designed by world champion bartender Charles Joly, the crimped handle guides this strainer to hold back ice and ensure a smooth pour. Made of heavy-gauge stainless steel, it’s dishwasher-safe.

Viski Professional Stainless Steel Strainer

This cocktail strainer offers fast liquid drainage and efficient removal of unwanted ingredients with a comfortable handle for extended use. Its versatile oval shape fits most cocktail shakers and glasses, making it suitable for professional or at-home use.

Riedel Cocktail Mixing Glass

This fine crystal glass is an excellent bartending tool that can mix your favorite cocktails effortlessly, with a 22.93-ounce capacity and dishwasher-safe convenience. Its beautiful design makes it a great addition to any home bar collection.

Barillio Crystal Cocktail Mixing Glass

Crafted from lead-free, thick glass with a stunning diamond pattern, this crystal glass has the capacity to mix at least two drinks at once. It comes with a professional muddler and a long bar spoon for added convenience.

Perfectware Perfect Stix Black Beverage Napkins

This set contains 200 elegant black napkins, so you’ll have plenty to hand out to your guests. They’re made from dense paper and are two-ply to make them durable and absorbent.

American Homestead White Cocktail Napkins

These beverage napkins are made of specially formed paper that feels like high-quality cloth napkins, giving your guests a luxurious feel. They are super absorbent, lint-free and strong enough to wash and reuse.

Bamboosumo Bamboo Cocktail Picks

These 4-inch flat skewer sticks made from organic bamboo are not only eco-friendly but boast a round loop design that makes them easy to pick up and hold. They’re perfect for a variety of uses, including cocktails, bar garnishes and appetizers.

Lasiyanor Stainless Steel Martini Picks

This set contains 20 stainless steel cocktail picks that are anti-corrosive and rustproof, making them practical, reusable and environmentally friendly. With four different shapes on top, they are perfect for all types of cocktail garnishes.

