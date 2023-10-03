What you need for fall table decorating

As the leaves start to change and summer comes to an end, many look forward to decorating their home with autumn items. If you like to enjoy a festive table, there are many ways to get your dining area or coffee table fit for fall entertaining. From leafy table runners to pumpkin-scented candles, we assembled a collection of the best fall table decorations that’ll have guests complimenting your sense of style.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Shop this article: Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin-Scented Candle, Folkulture Fall Coasters and Winlyn Fall Pumpkin Artificial Succulent Arrangement.

Ideas to consider for decorating a fall table

Fall details

While a centerpiece can make table décor pop, coasters, napkin holders, glasses and fall-themed dishes can help bring everything together.

A simple fruit bowl can be a great starting point for fall décor. Artificial apples, pumpkins or pinecones help create a seasonal atmosphere, and they are long-lasting, so you don’t have to worry about your centerpiece dying. If you’d like a floral centerpiece, fall flowers or fake baby’s breath can look great on any table.

Candles are a nice touch any time of year, and pumpkin-scented candles or orange tealights capture the spirit of the season. Flameless candles are a great choice if you don’t want an open flame, especially if you have pets or kids running around.

Holiday themes

For a simple fall theme, plan your décor around the fall holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Halloween décor can be an especially fun choice if you have a house full of kids who will get into the spooky spirit of the season. Investing in Halloween décor that can be used year after year will help make decorating easy.

If you’d like to have a more minimalist scheme, consider sticking to solid colors when picking out tablecloths, plates and napkins. Choosing holiday colors, like black and orange, can create an understated, yet festive feel.

When November hits, Thanksgiving decorations become more popular. Choosing earthtone decorations in colors like brown, red and orange will capture the traditional Thanksgiving feel. These decorations fill the time between Halloween and Christmas, and they keep the house festive all season.

Accessorize the rest of your house

Once you get your table looking the way you want it, you can turn your attention to the rest of your house. Fall signs and wreaths can liven up your wall or front door, while fall-themed pillows and blankets for the couch add flair to the rest of the house.

Best fall table decorations

Fall dining room table décor

Owenie Fall Thanksgiving Table Runner

This high-quality table runner will dress up your dining table for all of your fall events. It captures the feeling of fall with glamour thanks to its multicolored embroidered maple leaves.

Folkulture Fall Coasters

Enjoy all of your favorite fall beverages in style while preserving your tables with these non-slip beaded coasters. Each coaster features a colorful maple leaf to get you in the seasonal spirit.

Onemore 10.5-inch Porcelain Dinnerware

Serve up all your favorite autumn foods on impeccably crafted porcelain dinnerware, featuring vivid orange with swirl details. You can save this set for special occasions or use it every night as they are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Benson Mills Thanksgiving Napkins Set of 4

This Thanksgiving napkin set is subtle yet elegant with its muted colors and fall foliage. It’s also available as a rectangular or round tablecloth in a variety of sizes.

Owenie Fall Leaves Placemats Set of 4

These charming embroidered placemats come in green, burgundy, orange or multicolored options. They’re made of 100% polyester that’s easy to clean and available in two sizes to fit different plates.



Turkey Metal Napkin Ring

Attractive enough for the kids’ table and glamorous enough for the fanciest adults, these gold turkey napkin holders will make your Thanksgiving dinner table pop. This set of 12 napkin rings are easy to use and made from top-of-the-line materials.

Fall coffee table décor

Mkono Lighted Floral Mason Jar Centerpiece Decorative Wood Tray with 3 Painted Jars

You’ve found your perfect autumn-inspired coffee table centerpiece with this distressed mason jar containing beautiful artificial flowers. The mason jars and base tray can be used for multiple purposes and flowers can be swapped out for any holiday décor.

Winlyn Fall Pumpkin Artificial Succulent Arrangement

A unique, realistic faux pumpkin and succulent arrangement makes for an earthy and fall-inspired coffee table centerpiece. Because it is fake, you don’t have to worry about your plants dying or your pumpkin rotting, and you can use this décor year after year.

Dazonge Fall Decorations for Home

This set of rustic fall decorations crafted from paulownia wood includes six themed signs: ones featuring the phrases “Hello Fall” and “Sweater Weather,” one featuring a pumpkin mug, three small heart signs and a pretty bead garland to complete the look.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.