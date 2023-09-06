What does your lawn need to survive the winter?

Once the leaves begin to fall and the temperature starts to drop, it’s time to get ready for winter. That means breaking out a new set of clothes and preparing to spend more time outside.

If you spent time this summer caring for your lawn, and have already invested in a lawn mower , sprinkler and even a lawn roller, you don’t want all of your hard work to go to waste. If you want your lawn to still be healthy when the weather warms up again, you want to make sure you plan ahead and winterize your lawn.

Shop this article: Pennington Fast-Acting Lime Plus AST, Skidger Xtreme Weeder and Vertex Leaf Claw Pick-Up Scoops

Fall lawn care to prepare for winter

Remove debris

Before you care for your lawn, you want to rake up leaves, clean up dead branches and pull any weeds that might still be lingering, so you will have a fresh start when the weather breaks.

Fertilize

Look for grass fertilizer specially designed to winterize lawns, and apply evenly over the grass. Follow the instructions closely and don’t use too much or you could damage your lawn.

Aerate

Aerating allows for all of the nutrients to reach the roots. This is especially important if your lawn sees a lot of action during the summer.

Plant grass seed

Prepare for spring by planting grass seed. The type of seed you choose, like many of these products, will depend on the type of grass you have and the temperature and conditions in the area where you live.

The best products to winterize your lawn

The best product to check pH levels

Pennington Fast-Acting Lime Plus AST

Formulated to work immediately to increase your soil’s low pH, this fast-acting lawn lime will create a better soil and lawn environment that can survive the winter. This formulation is more concentrated than the regular version of dolomitic limestone, so you can use much less for a large square footage area.

The best product to remove weeds

Skidger Xtreme Weeder

This top-of-the-line weeder can replace many other tools. The weeding tool is pointed with sharpened inside and outside probes; this design clears weeds quickly and easily while cutting below the drip lines and removing the ground cover in preparation for winter.

The best product for fertilizing

Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed Lawn Fertilizer

Fertilizing is a key step to winterizing your lawn and this weed and fall lawn fertilizer will help to thicken lawns and crowd out weeds. This fertilizer for grass offers Weedgrip technology particles that grip the weed leaves and can cover 5,000 square feet.

The best products to spread grass seed

Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade

Prepare your lawn for winter with a combination of seed, mulch and fertilizer made to grow grass in any weather or sun conditions. The high-performance Scotts grass seed will help to keep your seedlings protected from harmful diseases. The controlled-release technology can jumpstart and promote the growth of seedlings by feeding them with nutrient-dense ingredients.

Grotrax Quick Fix Year-Round Green Mixture

A fantastic option for seeding, this biodegradable grass mat is guaranteed to make sure that every seed is placed perfectly. All you have to do is roll it out, water it and watch your lawn grow. The biodegradable fabric makes sure the seeds don’t wash away on sloped land or during hard rain.

The best product to cover plant beds

Easy Gardener 3102 Natural Burlap 3-Foot

This all-purpose burlap fabric is made from 100 percent biodegradable material that can protect your plants, lawn and seeds from all of the terrors of winter, including rain, snow and frost. This product provides great protection for erosion and shade from the sun.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best product to remove debris

Vertex Leaf Claw Pick-Up Scoops

Get your hands dirty without actually getting your hands dirty with these premium leaf scoops that will help you pick up all of the debris on your lawn. These have the longest reach on the market, limiting how much you have to bend over, while the three-point power-leverage grip will make the process easy and comfortable.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.