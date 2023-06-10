When should you aerate your lawn?

Anyone who owns a home knows a great lawn doesn’t happen by accident. It takes a lot of planning and maintenance to get lush green grass that’s the envy of all your neighbors. Regular watering, mowing and fertilizing are important, but they won’t do anything for you if your soil doesn’t provide the right growing conditions.

Over time, soil can become so compacted that it doesn’t let nutrients reach the roots, where they can do the most good. Lawn aeration is a simple process that solves this problem. To get the best results, though, it is important to do it at the proper time — otherwise, you may be doing more harm than good.

The purpose of lawn aeration

In lawn aeration, you perforate your lawn with many small holes, breaking up heavily compacted soil so water, nutrients and oxygen can better reach the roots. This improves grass’s drought tolerance, so it can handle harsh weather better. It also improves drainage and encourages faster better growth. The roots will grow deeper, letting them reach nutrients and water further down in the soil.

How often to aerate your lawn

You’ll be happy to know you don’t need to aerate it frequently. How often depends on the type of soil you have and how much foot traffic it gets. If your soil has a high clay content or is highly trafficked, you should aerate it once a year. Most other lawns only need to be aerated every 2 to 3 years as long as they are growing well and look healthy.

Signs that your lawn needs aeration

There are several signs that may indicate your lawn needs aeration.

It begins to turn brown after just a few days of hot weather

Water puddles on the surface after rain

The grass isn’t growing or is growing slowly

There are lots of bald or worn spots

The grass is noticeably thinning

There is a heavy buildup of thatch

If you are still unsure if your lawn needs aeration after seeing some of these signs, there are two tests you can perform. Try sticking a shovel into the soil. If it is difficult to penetrate, it is too heavily compacted. You can also dig into a section of your lawn and inspect the roots. If they don’t extend at least 2 inches, your soil likely needs aeration.

The best time to aerate your lawn

Though aeration helps your lawn, it also stresses it. To ensure it recovers quickly from any damage, only aerate it during its peak growing season. This varies based on the type of grass you have and your location. In cool climates and for cold-season grasses, early spring and early fall are good times. For hotter climates and warm-season grasses, late spring and early summer are best.

Aerating vs. dethatching

Aerating and dethatching are not words the average person uses in everyday conversation. Since they both benefit your lawn in nearly the exact same way, it is easy to confuse them. However, aerating and dethatching attack two completely different lawn problems.

Aerating: Aerating treats the soil. It should only be done when the soil has become so compacted that your lawn begins to suffer because it is not getting the air, water and nutrients it needs to thrive.

Dethatching: Dethatching treats the organic buildup that resides on the top of the soil. It should only be done when the thatch has become so thick that your lawn begins to suffer because it is not getting the air, water and nutrients it needs to thrive.

Types of lawn aerators

Lawn aerators come in two types: spike and plug.

Spike aerators are less effective but tend to be more affordably priced. They make very small holes and don’t require any clean-up afterward.

are less effective but tend to be more affordably priced. They make very small holes and don’t require any clean-up afterward. Plug aerators remove small, cylindrical chunks of soil. They leave these strewn all over the lawn, so you’ll need to mow over them or manually remove them later, but this is much more effective.

Tips for aerating your lawn

Aerating a lawn isn’t difficult, but there are a few tips to follow that can help you get the most from it.

Moisture: Avoid aerating when it is overly dry. Instead, do it a day or two after it rains. If Mother Nature isn’t being accommodating, water the lawn thoroughly the day before you aerate.

Avoid aerating when it is overly dry. Instead, do it a day or two after it rains. If Mother Nature isn’t being accommodating, water the lawn thoroughly the day before you aerate. Obstacles: Before you start, flag sprinklers and any other obstacles in the grass to avoid accidentally damaging them.

Before you start, flag sprinklers and any other obstacles in the grass to avoid accidentally damaging them. Repeat: During aeration, make several passes over the most heavily compacted areas to ensure through the perforation.

New growth: When you have finished, fertilize your lawn and, if needed, spread grass seeds. Your soil will be the most receptive at this time.

People always ask

Q: What type of aerator is best for your lawn?

A. You must choose the aerator that best fits the size of your lawn. If you only have a small yard, you will not need a 48-inch tow-behind aerator. If you have a few acres, trying to accomplish the task with a manual aerator will take far too long.

Q: Which aerator is better, a spike or plug aerator?

A. Both are effective. The one you use depends on the outcome you want and when you are aerating. A spike aerator is safer to use because it doesn’t have as great of an impact on the health of your lawn. If needed, you could aerate with a spike aerator after the peak growing season. A plug aerator, however, removes a section of the soil, which includes the roots of your grass. This can be very traumatic, so it should only be done during peak growing season.

Spike aerators accomplish the job and are more affordable. The benefit of using a plug aerator is the treatment will last longer.

Q: Is it worth it to aerate your lawn?

A. Definitely. But only if your lawn needs it. Compacted soil means your grass cannot get air, water or nutrients. You might not notice much of a problem at first because the initial damage happens underground: the roots stop growing deep and begin growing up to get nourishment. Over time, you will notice patches of your lawn dying out. If you want to keep your grass healthy and your soil is compacted, aerating is a must.

Q: Why shouldn’t you aerate your lawn?

A. Aerating fixes problems with compacted soil. Nothing else. If you do not have compacted soil, at best, aerating your lawn will be a waste of time. At worst, it will cause more harm than good by creating drainage problems. When done properly, aeration should only be needed once each year at the most. After you have the problem under control, you may be able to go two or three years without aerating.

Q: Do you need to remove plugs from your lawn after you aerate it?

A. No. They will break down quickly and can help nourish your lawn.

Q: Why do I need a cinder block to aerate my lawn?

A. Adding cinder blocks to the tray on your aerator increases the machine’s weight. This ensures that the spikes or plugs penetrate the soil deep enough to be beneficial.

Q: What should I do after I aerate my lawn?

A. After aerating you can lightly fill the holes left by a plug aerator with sand or compost if desired. You can also overseed or add fertilizer to help strengthen your lawn, especially if it has bare or thin spots. The most important thing to do, however, is to keep the soil moist. This means being vigilant about watering for about two weeks. Just be careful not to over-water your lawn — you want moist soil, not a swamp.

