Which electric snow blower is best?

Shoveling wet, heavy snow is back-breaking work. It’s also time-consuming and can feel never-ending when a snowstorm lasts for days. An electric snow blower can make light work of a big snowstorm. It uses an auger to grind apart dense snow and send it away from the path or driveway you’re clearing.

If you’re looking for an electric snow blower that fits in with your collection of battery-powered tools, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Snow Blower. Its technology clears a wide path in deep snow with power to spare.

What to know before you buy an electric snow blower

Corded vs. cordless

An electric snow blower can be purchased in either corded or cordless versions.

Corded: These typically have more power and can handle more snow. However, you are bound by the length of your cord, and some people feel these are unsafe in wet conditions.

These typically have more power and can handle more snow. However, you are bound by the length of your cord, and some people feel these are unsafe in wet conditions. Cordless: Cordless blowers give you more flexibility in terms of how far you can blow, but if they don’t have solid battery power you may not get the job done. If you opt for battery power, plan to invest in a spare battery.

Blowing distance

If you get lots of snow every season, chances are good you’ll need to blow more than once or twice a week. The blower you choose should have a blowing distance of at least 20 feet. This allows you to spread snow out over a wider distance to prevent high drifts that take a long time to melt.

What to look for in a quality electric snow blower

Easy electric start

Unlike their gas-powered counterparts, electric snow blowers feature easy starters. There is no endless cord pulling to get the engine to turn over. Simply flip a switch or squeeze the handlebar, and you’re good to go.

Dead-man stop

This is a funny name for a serious feature. It stops the auger – the piece shoveling snow into the snow blower – the instant the handlebar is released. This prevents the snow blower from taking off without you and can also prevent injury if something gets caught underneath the machine.

Adjustable discharge chute

You may not be able to blow snow in the same direction every time. To prevent unmanageable piles of snow from building up, select a snow blower with a 180-degree adjustable discharge chute.

Speed controls

Some types of snow require more speed, while others are best cleared at a slower pace. Snow blowers with speed options means the wheels can be sped up or slowed down to prevent being bogged down by wet, heavy snow.

Headlight

You may think you’ll never clear snow in the dark until you’re outside before the sunrise trying to clear a path in your driveway. An LED headlight on your snow blower comes in very handy.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric snow blower

Snow blowers can be an expensive piece of yard machinery, but worth it if you live where heavy snows are frequent. Based on the power and size of the blower, expect to spend $150-$300.

Electric snow blower FAQ

What’s the best way to use a snow blower?

A. If you’ve never used a snow blower before, here are a few helpful tips to make it easier.

Blow more frequently: Blow before snow accumulates to 6 inches.

Blow before snow accumulates to 6 inches. Blow more effectively: Don’t blow snow into the wind.

Don’t blow snow into the wind. Blow far away: Adjust the chute so snow can blow to the far reaches of your blower’s range.

Adjust the chute so snow can blow to the far reaches of your blower’s range. Blow slowly: Take your time and let the blower do the work for you.

Take your time and let the blower do the work for you. Blow in a pattern: This helps you keep track of where you have been and makes your blower more effective.

Is there anywhere you cannot use an electric snow blower?

A. Because electric snow blowers are typically lightweight, they are not generally recommended for clearing areas larger than paths, sidewalks and small driveways.

You also need to make sure there is a place for the snow to land as you blow it. It can be tricky in settings like narrow city streets or in developments where housing is close together and lawns are small.

What’s the best electric snow blower to buy?

Top electric snow blower

Ego Power+ 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Snow Blower

What you need to know: It’s powerful and holds a good charge, plus the battery works in other Ego tools.

What you’ll love: The push-button start and variable speed control offer an ease-of-use for a variety of snowy conditions. It easily clears a path that is 21 inches wide and 8 inches deep. Peak Power technology means it lasts as long as you need it to, and the handle folds up for compact storage in the off-season.

What you should consider: This advertises that snow is thrown up to 35 feet, but the distance can be much shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric snow blower for the money

Snow Joe 18-Inch 15-Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

What you need to know: Headlights on this affordable snow thrower let you clear snow in the dark.

What you’ll love: Clear an 18-inch path with this corded electric snow blower. It’s best for clearing driveways and walkways. The 180 degree adjustable directional chute keeps snow out of your way as you clear. It throws snow up to 25 feet from where you’re clearing.

What you should consider: It is not as effective on wet, heavy snow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Worx 40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Snow Blower

What you need to know: It is a smaller design with a single stage rotary auger that grinds through wet, compact snow like a larger blower.

What you’ll love: It throws snow up to 20 feet from an adjustable 180 degree chute. It shares a battery with all Worx tools and has LED lights for nighttime blowing and a collapsible handle for easy storage. The brushless motor uses less battery power.

What you should consider: The battery does not always last as long as advertised. Make sure it’s fully charged before you head out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

