CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Superstar Bad Bunny is back on tour for 2024. He’ll be performing 47 shows in 31 cities across North America.

The three-time Grammy winner will have one show in the Carolinas and it will be here in the Queen City at the Spectrum Center on Friday, May 10th.

Tickets for the Most Wanted Tour go on sale Wednesday, October, 25th.

Bad Bunny’s 2022 album was still breaking Luminate’s Top Albums chart a year later. The chart is based on album sales, on-demand audio-visual sales, and digital track sales.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.