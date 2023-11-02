CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The iconic California rock band Green Day will be bringing its tour to the Queen City this year, the band announced Thursday.

The Saviors Tour will make its way to the Queen City and PNC Pavilion on August 26th with one show that will also feature a performance from Rancid & The Linda Lindas.

The tour makes its U.S. debut on July 29th in Washington D.C. The group is currently overseas on tour and next performs in Paris on Saturday at the Bataclan.

The tour celebrates the 30th album anniversary of ‘Dookie’ and the 20th album anniversary of ‘American Idiot.’

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday.