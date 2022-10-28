CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Shania Twain is back on tour… and she’s coming to the Queen City!

The country superstar announced her new album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ on Friday; she’ll perform in Charlotte on June 28, 2023.

“I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour!” Twain said. “I’ll be Queen Of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑”

Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

For the full tour schedule and where to purchase tickets, click here.