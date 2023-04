CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte will be home to several 2023 concerts, and we’ve got you covered with some of the best happenings.

From Bank of America Stadium to PNC Music Pavillion — artists like Beyonce to Drake — below is a list of everything you won’t want to miss.

Bank of America Stadium

Luke Combs | Saturday, July 15 | 5:45 p.m. TICKETS .

Luke Combs performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

Beyonce | Wednesday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. TICKETS .

NEW ORLEANS, LA | FEBRUARY 03 | Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Spectrum Center

Tomorrow X Together | Saturday, May 6 | 7:00 p.m. TICKETS .

LAS VEGAS, NV. | Sept. 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV. | SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CLEVELAND, OH | APRIL 14: Inductees (L-R) Gilbert Clarke, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan, Slash and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, perform onstage during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. | OCTOBER 09: Alicia Keys performs in Times Square on October 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Alicia Keys)

MORRISON, Colo. | Sept. 02: Lil Baby performs onstage during Day 2 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. | MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PNC Music Pavillion

Weezer | Saturday, June 24 | 7:00 p.m. TICKETS .

