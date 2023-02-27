What you need to cook pizza over a fire pit

Americans love their pizza. They also love gathering around a fire pit to relax and socialize in their own backyard. Solo Stove has combined these two pastime passions with the Pi Fire, a pizza oven attachment that lets you cook pizza directly over your favorite Solo Stove fire pit. The company also recently released over 20 new products, accessories and bundles. Best of all, everything is on sale at celebratory deep discounts, making it a great time to add to your Solo Stove collection.

Solo Stove: from humble beginnings to a must-have line of innovative products

Solo Stove started when two brothers wanted to make a better camping stove — specifically, one that was efficient and didn’t run on fossil fuel. The result was a cylindrical design that burned wood at extremely high temperatures and didn’t really look like anything else out there.

Once the idea was brought to life, it didn’t take long to start adding to the line. One camping stove became three, and three fire pits were added to the ever-growing list of products. Now, this trusted company has a wide selection of options. You can purchase camping stoves, fire pits, pizza ovens, patio heaters, accessories, fuel and other items.

What’s new at Solo Stove?

The list of what’s new at Solo Stove is large. It includes such thoughtful accessories as precut firewood, Neapolitan dough balls for making pizza, a bamboo pizza peel, a heat deflector and new colors. However, the most exciting new releases are the Tower Patio Heater, the Mesa XL, the Pi Fire and the Fire Pit Surround. The last two are so innovative that they’re already in the BestReviews Testing Lab for a performance evaluation.

Best new Solo Stove products

Fire Pit Surround

To keep everyone a safe distance from their favorite fire pit, and to provide a convenient space for drinks and food, the Fire Pit Surround is the best way to go. It’s a perforated, powder-coated steel table with multi-surface feet that encircles your Solo Stove fire pit.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Mesa XL (estimated shipping date: March 20)

This new XL tabletop fire pit comes with a stand and a carry bag. The dual fuel system works with pellets and firewood. It’s easy to light, built to last and comes in six colors. It can burn for up to one hour and spreads warmth up to 3 feet.

Sold by Solo Stove

Pi Fire

If you love pizza and the outdoors, this is what you’ve been waiting for. This extremely portable pizza oven fits on top of your favorite Solo Stove fire pit so you can make a fresh pizza, no matter where you are. The Pi Fire comes with a carrying case and gloves.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Tower Patio Heater (estimated shipping date: May 22)

While it’s not shipping until May, if you want the joy of indoor warmth in your backyard, you can get this patio heater right now for $300 off. It’s pellet-fueled through a gravity-fed hopper so it requires no electricity, and it provides warmth up to 10 feet away.

Sold by Solo Stove

Fire Pit Heat Deflector

If you’d like to spread the warmth of your Solo Stove fire pit, you need a heat deflector. This simple but effective accessory attaches to the top of your favorite Solo Stove fire pit to deflect the heat out to the people seated around the fire.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Pi Stand

If you own the Pi Pizza Oven, this stand was designed for you. It’s a portable powder-coated steel stand with locking caster wheels that provides a home base for your Solo Stove pizza oven.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Pi Stainless Turner 2.0

This upgraded pizza turner has a long handle so you can keep your hand far away from the heat. It also has a wider peel and a leather hanging strap for easy storage. It’s made of stainless steel and bamboo.

Sold by Solo Stove

Solo Stove accessories worth checking out

This pre-cut box of Mini Oak Firewood is kiln dried, sustainably sourced and sized for the Mesa, Pi Pizza Oven and Fire Pit Cooking System.

If you ordered the Tower Patio Heater, you’ll want to protect it with the Tower Shelter (estimated shipping date: May 22).

The Fire Pit Surround Shelter protects your Fire Pit Surround from the elements all year long.

This travel-sized flame-resistant blanket packs down to the size of a water bottle for easy transport.

The Mesa Accessory Pack is what you need to get the most out of your tabletop fire pit (estimated shipping date: March 13 for the Mesa and March 27 for the Mesa XL).

